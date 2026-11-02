Five-time Wash100 awardee David Zolet has joined Thales Defense & Security as CEO

He was previously CEO at Astrion, LMI and CentralSquare Technologies

Zolet has also served in leadership positions at Northrop Grumman and LMI

David Zolet , a five-time Wash100 Award winner, has joined Thales Defense & Security as CEO , replacing Michael Sheehan, the company announced Monday.

Zolet has more than 30 years experience leading companies at the forefront of government services, technology and defense. Before joining TDSI, Zolet was chief executive at Astrion , LMI and CentralSquare Technologies.

Where Did David Zolet Previously Work?

In addition to his CEO roles, Zolet also held senior positions at IBM , Northrop Grumman and DXC Technology , where he guided large operations and helped companies improve performance and broaden capabilities.

“David is a highly respected leader whose experience and strategic vision make him the right choice to lead Thales Defense & Security,” said Rob Geckle , Thales North America CEO and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner. “We are excited to welcome him and look forward to his contributions as TDSI continues to support defense customers with critical technologies.”

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What Is Thales Defense & Security?

Thales Defense & Security develops technologies that support defense and security missions in the land, sea and cyber domains. This includes satellite and tactical communications, undersea sensing, avionics, electronic warfare and maritime systems. TDSI, under Zolet, will continue bolstering its partnerships and capabilities to address operational hurdles facing military and government customers.

“As the global security environment grows more complex, defense customers need advanced technologies and integrated capabilities to meet evolving mission requirements,” said Zolet. “TDSI combines leading technologies, deep expertise and customer focus, backed by the strength of Thales globally. I look forward to working with TDSI’s talented employees to build on their accomplishments and advance the missions our customers depend on us to support.”

What Are David Zolet’s Significant Contract Awards?

Zolet guided Astrion to significant defense contracts during his time as CEO. Beyond New Horizons , Astrion’s joint venture with Fluor , landed a 12-year, $37 billion Test Operations and Sustainment, a.k.a. TOS II , contract from the Air Force. This award, in support of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, created a new period of aerospace testing for the service.