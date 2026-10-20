DHA plans multiple-award IDIQ for CDMRP intake, peer review

Offers due Dec. 2 via PIEE; CMMC L1 guidance included

2026 Healthcare Summit to spotlight military health readiness, AI governance

The Defense Health Agency is seeking proposals for a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support how its Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, or CDMRP, receives, screens and peer-reviews biomedical research funding applications.

The Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland, issued the Biomedical Research Application Evaluation and Support, or BRAES, request for proposals on DHA’s behalf, according to a SAM.gov notice posted Monday. Bidders have until Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. EST to respond, and the competition carries no set-aside.

A day after BRAES proposals close, DHA, Department of Health and Human Services and Veterans Health Administration leaders will share fiscal 2027 contracting priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Keynote speakers Kimberly Brandt of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Dr. Matthew Memoli of the National Institutes of Health lead a program spanning AI governance, access to care, fraud mitigation and military health readiness. Sign up now !

Who Held the Previous BRAES Contract?

The last BRAES contract went to a single company. General Dynamics Information Technology secured the five-year, $171 million award in January 2022 to perform software development and scientific services supporting the peer review of biomedical research grant applications. That contract served both CDMRP and the Army Medical Research and Development Command, while the new solicitation lists CDMRP under DHA. GDIT said in 2022 that it had supported CDMRP for 27 years.

What Will the eBRAP Awardee Handle?

A single contractor will run the front end of CDMRP’s application process under the electronic Biomedical Research Application Portal, or eBRAP, task order. The awardee will check submissions for compliance, oversee the electronic intake of pre-applications and full proposals from intramural and extramural researchers and configure funding opportunity announcements within the portal. A dedicated quality assurance surveillance plan will govern its performance, and DHA classifies the overall BRAES requirement as performance-based, non-commercial and non-personal services support.

How Will DHA Compete Peer Review Task Orders?

DHA will award scientific merit peer review work to multiple vendors through Scientific Administration and Management, or SAM, task orders. IDIQ holders alone can vie for those orders, which the agency plans to compete under fair-opportunity rules once the base contract is in place. Each peer review contractor will also need to supply and run its own secure online platform to manage the review process from start to finish.

The solicitation package previews that pipeline with sample performance work statements for the eBRAP and SAM orders and for individual research programs such as the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program. Offerors must also complete a cost-plus-fixed-fee pricing template for a sample SAM task order, along with a labor category and rates workbook.

What Do Companies Need to Submit BRAES Proposals?

Bidders must submit offers through the Solicitation Module of the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment , or PIEE, rather than SAM.gov . The module limits submissions to users holding the proposal manager role, and a company’s PIEE account administrator must approve that role after the user registers under the firm’s Commercial and Government Entity, or CAGE, code.

DHA requires each proposal package to include a small business participation commitment document and a subcontracting plan. The agency also attached Level 1 self-assessment instructions under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. The Department of War kept those self-assessments in place when it suspended CMMC Phase II requirements in July .

DHA listed the contract under North American Industry Classification System code 813920. Offerors must route questions through an offeror question form to points of contact Deanna Moose and Julia Burns.