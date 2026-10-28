The follow-on contract will cover biometric accuracy and quality analysis

The planned procurement will be a total small business set-aside

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will explore biometrics, critical infrastructure security systems and more

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to solicit a follow-on contract for biometric identity services support , with the potential award valued between $50 million and $100 million.

Join Karen Evans, director of the task force to eliminate fraud at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 for the Mission Confidence: Building Trust in Homeland Security Technologies panel. Alongside a CISA executive and industry leaders, Evans will discuss how government and industry can build greater confidence in technologies that support critical missions, including unmanned and autonomous systems, biometrics, communications networks, and critical infrastructure security systems. Secure your spot now .

According to an acquisition forecast published Tuesday, AVER , a Washington-based federal consulting and information technology firm, is the incumbent contractor.

What Services Will the Contractor Provide?

The planned procurement will cover multimodal biometric examination, identity management support, accuracy and quality analysis, and data analysis. The contractor will use government-provided software to perform the work, although the specific software may change over the course of the contract.

In August 2026, DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate and the Transportation Security Administration developed two systems related to biometric data collection and identity verification . The Biometric Data Collection and Verification System, or BDCVS, evaluates biometric data, while the Biometric Identity Disambiguation, or BID, system addresses cases involving conflicting identity information. DHS reported that both systems were available for licensing.

What Are the Proposed Contract Terms and Timeline?

DHS anticipates releasing the solicitation on Dec. 1, with a contract award expected in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. The agency has designated the procurement as a competitive acquisition with a full small business set-aside.

The planned award will use the General Services Administration Schedule as the contract vehicle and a firm-fixed-price structure. Arlington, Virginia, is listed as the place of performance, with work expected to be completed by Jan. 10, 2032.

DHS is also pursuing a separate biometric technology procurement. In September, the department opened bidding on a biometric capture device contract with a $440.7 million ceiling . The multiple-award contract covers devices to capture fingerprints, facial images, iris scans and palmprints.

What Other DHS Initiatives Focus on Biometric and Identity Verification?

DHS expanded its Remote Identity Validation Rally, or RIVR , also in September to evaluate technologies for document validation, selfie matching and biometric spoof detection.