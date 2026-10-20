DHS has cited data security risks tied to DeepSeek’s China-based servers

Agencies may ask for relief from the directive within 60 days

DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar will keynote the 2026 Homeland Security Summit

The Department of Homeland Security has directed federal civilian agencies to stop acquiring products and services from Chinese artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek and remove DeepSeek offerings from their IT systems.

Federal supply chain security and cyber defense remain core to DHS’ mission. DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar will deliver the opening keynote at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10, where DHS and industry leaders will also discuss counter-UAS coordination, a federated data and identity fabric, technology validation and more. Save your seat now to hear directly from the officials shaping DHS’ technology agenda.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued the directive on July 24 under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018 following a review of the Federal Acquisition Security Council’s recommendation, according to a notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register.

What Is the Scope of the DHS Order?

The order covers federal civilian executive branch agencies but does not extend to their national security systems or secure compartmented information systems. Agencies must keep DeepSeek, its affiliated entities and their products out of every acquisition channel, including approved product lists and online marketplaces, and must take DeepSeek products and DeepSeek-based third-party tools off their networks immediately unless they obtain an exception.

DHS cited several security concerns behind the action. The department said DeepSeek stores data on servers in China, gathers personally identifiable information when users create accounts and could pass information entered by federal employees or contractors to Chinese authorities. DHS also pointed to research that found critical vulnerabilities in DeepSeek’s iOS app.

The secretary will review the order within one year and every year after that.

How Can Agencies Request an Exception?

Agencies may ask the DHS issuing official to exempt them from the order, waive certain actions or grant more time to comply. Written requests are due within 60 days of the order’s issuance, and each must:

Identify the applicable exclusion or removal order

Describe the exception sought, including any specific provisions it covers

Name or describe the affected product or service

Explain why the exception is warranted, such as the order’s effect on mission-critical functions or national interest considerations

or national interest considerations Outline any alternative steps the agency plans to take to reduce the risks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will evaluate each request and issue a written approval or denial.

What Interim Cybersecurity Measures Should Agencies Take?

Until they fully remove DeepSeek products, DHS encourages agencies to protect their systems by:

Monitoring network traffic entering and leaving the agency

entering and leaving the agency Strengthening logging and adding data exfiltration controls on affected systems

on affected systems Detecting and flagging unusual activity

CISA may provide technical assistance to agencies that lack the in-house capabilities to comply with the order.

What Other Federal Actions Have Targeted DeepSeek & Chinese AI?

The DHS notice follows a September advisory in which the National Security Agency, the FBI and CISA warned that China-based AI companies are conducting industrial-scale knowledge distillation campaigns against U.S. frontier AI models. The agencies named DeepSeek among six companies linked to the activity, along with Moonshot AI, Alibaba, MiniMax, StepFun and Z.AI. They said the campaigns were likely carried out with the Chinese government’s awareness.

On the acquisition front, the General Services Administration added provisions requiring contractors and subcontractors to protect government data processed by large language models. The requirements took effect Oct. 19. They bar contractors from using government data to train LLMs, inform advertising or sell to third parties.

Efforts to restrict DeepSeek in federal settings date back to early 2025. In February of that year, a bipartisan House bill sought to prohibit federal employees from using the Chinese AI tool on government devices. Weeks later, a bipartisan Senate measure proposed banning DeepSeek on all government devices and networks.