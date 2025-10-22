The Department of Homeland Security said it has conducted over 515,000 deportations and arrested 485,000 undocumented immigrants under the leadership of President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 awardee.

In a post on X Tuesday, DHS said more than 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the U.S. since Trump took office in January.

The surge in deportations comes as part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Safe Again” agenda.

How Is DHS Achieving Record Deportations?

According to a report by Fox News, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the Trump administration is “on pace to shatter historic records” by reaching 600,000 deportations by the end of the year.

Of the 2 million that have left the U.S., 1.6 million account for voluntary departures, according to McLaughlin.

“Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence. Migrants are now even turning back before they reach our borders,” McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

She noted a 99.99 percent decline in migration through Panama’s Darien Gap, a key route for migrants attempting to reach the U.S.

McLaughlin stated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard continue nationwide operations targeting illegal immigration.