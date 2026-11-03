DHS S&T evaluated communications equipment from Persistent Systems and Silvus Technologies

Participants evaluated the RADēCO Cerberus robot

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The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has conducted field assessments of tactical communications systems and robotic platforms to evaluate their potential applications in public safety and homeland security operations.

Don’t miss the chance to hear directly from Dr. John Dargan, executive director of requirements, engineering, and acquisition at DHS S&T, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit as government and industry leaders discuss technology validation, innovation and operational requirements shaping the future of homeland security. Connect with federal decision-makers and engage with industry experts on Nov. 10. Secure your spot today !

DHS said Thursday the assessments took place in El Paso, Texas, and were hosted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Special Response Team and HSI-Direct Action Group. DHS S&T deployed its Response and Defeat Operations Support, or REDOPS, and Research and Prototyping for Tactical Operations, or RAPTOR, teams to coordinate the evaluations.

How Did First Responders Evaluate MANET Communications?

The communications assessment examined body-worn mobile ad hoc network, or MANET, systems from Persistent Systems and Silvus Technologies . Participants compared their basic communication performance with modern land mobile radio equipment in indoor and outdoor environments.

Participants also tested whether MANET equipment could communicate with existing public safety radio infrastructure.

Using Radio Over Internet Protocol, evaluators connected MANET and LMR equipment within a shared communications environment and successfully transmitted communications between the two technologies.

In a related effort, DHS is advancing its Tactical Communications and Technical Investigative Comprehensive Solutions, or TACTICS, program. In October, the agency posted a request for information on SAM.gov seeking industry input on tactical communications equipment, including radios and related systems. DHS set a Nov. 4, noon EST deadline for submitting the completed technical category 1 capability matrix.

What Capabilities Did the Cerberus Quadrupedal Robot Demonstrate?

The second assessment focused on the RADēCO Cerberus quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle, a robotic platform built on Boston Dynamics’ Spot quadrupedal robot.

During the exercise, first responders evaluated the Cerberus platform in scenarios relevant to tactical operations and bomb squad missions. Testing covered mobility, payload capacity, sensor integration and communications performance.

One scenario examined the robot’s ability to deliver emergency medical supplies inside a multi-story building, while responders remained at a distance from the immediate operating environment.

Another scenario involved carrying environmental sensors into potentially hazardous locations while operators remotely monitored sensor information and live video.

Participants also evaluated the robot’s transportation and deployment requirements, including its compatibility with vehicles and other operational platforms. The assessment included working with a UH-60 helicopter to examine how Cerberus could be transported during specialized response operations.

The Cerberus assessment builds on DHS S&T’s broader efforts to evaluate unmanned ground vehicles for emergency response applications. In December 2025, the directorate’s National Urban Security Technology Laboratory, in collaboration with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, conducted a four-day assessment of three commercially available UGVs through its System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders, or SAVER, program.

S&T Program Manager Byung Hee Kim said the assessments addressed operational challenges such as unreliable radio coverage inside buildings and the risks associated with sending personnel into potentially hazardous locations.