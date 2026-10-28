DIA released third edition of Challenges to Security in Space report

Report assesses space defense goals and intentions of U.S. adversaries

Agency points to closer space cooperation among adversaries

The Defense Intelligence Agency has released its latest assessment of space-related threats posed by U.S. adversaries , including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

What Does the 2026 Space Security Report Cover?

The third edition of Challenges to Security in Space aims to inform the public about threats to national security and the growing role of space in international military operations. The unclassified report examines the space defense objectives, military strategies and intentions of the four countries.

The assessment also examines the expansion of dual-use space capabilities and closer cooperation among adversaries, along with the risks these developments pose to global interests in space. It considers broader space-environment concerns, including orbital debris, as space capabilities play a growing role in national security and the global economy.

What Did Previous DIA Space Reports Find?

DIA published the first edition in 2019, which examined Chinese and Russian development of space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services, jamming capabilities, ground-based anti-satellite missiles and directed energy weapons. That report also noted that Iran and North Korea maintain independent space launch capabilities that can serve as avenues for testing ballistic missile technologies.

The 2022 edition found that the combined in-orbit satellite fleets of China and Russia grew by more than 70 percent between 2019 and 2021. The report said both countries are adding space scenarios to their military exercises while continuing to build and test anti-satellite weapons. It also said North Korea and Iran will keep building and operating electronic warfare systems to deny space-based navigation and communications.