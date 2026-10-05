DIA has outlined four categories for assessing combatant behavior

The framework uses a five-point calibration scale

Analysis applies from peacetime to armed conflict

The Defense Intelligence Agency has published “Analyzing Will to Fight,” an unclassified framework designed to help intelligence community analysts evaluate a combatant’s resolve to engage in and sustain conflict.

DIA said Friday the analytic guidance is the second edition of its unclassified analytic material on the subject.

What Is the Purpose of the DIA Guidance?

According to DIA, the guidance is meant to help analysts judge whether a combatant’s will to fight is the main factor shaping its ability to achieve its objectives. Analysts weigh that factor alongside other military capability considerations.

It supports DIA’s military capabilities analysis, which examines what missions a force can accomplish under given conditions. The guidance addresses intangible elements of that work, such as military culture, leadership and innovation.

The document is also part of a DIA series of unclassified overviews meant to give the public greater insight into major challenges and threats facing U.S. national security.

What Does the Analytic Guidance Cover?

Four assessment categories: The framework organizes factors into national will to fight, combat will to fight, external or operating environment, and adversary military groupings, with a separate worksheet focused on national-level leadership.

The framework organizes factors into national will to fight, combat will to fight, external or operating environment, and adversary military groupings, with a separate worksheet focused on national-level leadership. Five population subsets: Analysts evaluate how each factor affects individuals, units, organizations, the state and society.

Analysts evaluate how each factor affects individuals, units, organizations, the state and society. National leadership factors: The leadership worksheet examines authority, adaptability, resolve and the degree of alignment between leaders and the population.

The leadership worksheet examines authority, adaptability, resolve and the degree of alignment between leaders and the population. Five-point calibration scale: Each factor is rated as significantly strengthening, strengthening, having no effect on, weakening or significantly weakening will to fight.

Each factor is rated as significantly strengthening, strengthening, having no effect on, weakening or significantly weakening will to fight. Analytic standards: Analysts are directed to follow Intelligence Community Directive 203 by building well-reasoned arguments supported by observable evidence.

Analysts are directed to follow Intelligence Community Directive 203 by building well-reasoned arguments supported by observable evidence. Application from peacetime to armed conflict: The framework supports both point-in-time baseline assessments and forward-looking analysis.

The framework supports both point-in-time baseline assessments and forward-looking analysis. Supplementary tools: DIA recommends red team, center of gravity, leadership and target systems analysis, as well as threat emulation, to strengthen assessments.

DIA recommends red team, center of gravity, leadership and target systems analysis, as well as threat emulation, to strengthen assessments. Research foundation: The framework draws on two RAND Corporation studies on will to fight published in 2018 and 2019.

How Is DIA Strengthening Its Analytic Capabilities?

DIA has taken other steps this year to strengthen its analytic work. In July, Eric Miller, senior adviser for open-source intelligence at DIA, said the agency launched a cyber intelligence center within its Directorate of Analysis. The center combines multiple intelligence disciplines to identify cyber actors, and DIA is using AI to help analysts manage the growing volume of data.

The agency is also pursuing AI and data initiatives to support analysts. In March, DIA established the Digital Modernization Accelerator as a permanent organization to centralize AI and technical expertise. Chief Information Officer Edacheril Mathew later said DIA is shifting to a more agile, data-centric framework to keep pace with technological change. At a defense intelligence conference in August, DIA Director Lt. Gen. James Adams and other officials outlined priorities for faster, more integrated intelligence, including advanced open-source intelligence tools and intelligence convergence.

DIA is also seeking industry support for analysis. In March, the agency issued a request for proposals for the potential $14 billion COMET program to support its Missile and Space Intelligence Center. The program’s task areas include foundational and technical intelligence analysis.