The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded an other transaction agreement worth approximately $931 million to advance data center modernization under the Defense Cloud Instance, or DCI, initiative.

Be part of the conversation shaping government and military technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Hear from experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Sign up today to secure your spot!

DISA said Thursday the OTA will expand global infrastructure capacity to support capabilities across all services in various operational theaters.

According to the agency, the effort is a core element of the DISA Cloud Environment and aims to strengthen support for mission-critical operations across the Department of Defense and its partners.

What Is the DCI Initiative?

The DCI initiative is part of DISA J9’s Smart Cloud Journey for Strategic and Mission Partners and reflects the agency’s commitment to upgrading its infrastructure to provide warfighters with access to secure hybrid cloud capabilities.

“This DCI initiative is designed to complement, not interfere with, Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability efforts,” said Jeff Marshall, director of hosting and compute at DISA. “It addresses specific use cases to ensure DISA can effectively deliver the full spectrum of capabilities required by the Department of War.”

According to DISA, the initiative aims to ensure data sovereignty for global operations and streamline command and control functions, providing commanders with enhanced visibility into computing resources in remote locations while reducing dependence on physical infrastructure.