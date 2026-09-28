DIU is seeking private capital firms for a pilot under the CLASS ACT solicitation

Eligible firms must have at least $100 million in available capital

Applicants must qualify as nontraditional government contractors

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking private capital firms that invest in technologies designed to counter unmanned systems in maritime environments.

According to the solicitation posted by DIU, the request is part of its Bridge Program under the Classified Access to Address Critical Technology, or CLASS ACT, solicitation. The pilot effort is intended to expand the pool of nontraditional defense contractors able to meet operational requirements involving classified information.

Why Is DIU Seeking Private Capital?

DIU said the acquisition process may not begin until roughly two years after the Department of War determines that it needs a particular capability because of budget timing. The agency is seeking investors that can provide capital during that period while technology companies develop their capabilities and prepare for potential government purchases.

DIU is looking for investors with experience in the maritime counter-UxS market and prior investments supporting U.S. national security needs. The agency is separately seeking companies developing sensors and effectors to detect, track and defeat unmanned systems in maritime environments.

What Qualifications Must Applicants Demonstrate?

The solicitation sets a $100 million minimum for available capital and requires that the funding not come from adversarial sources. Applicants must also have an average investment size of $5 million in companies supporting U.S. national security.

DIU is seeking firms with investment experience in technologies for countering UxS in maritime environments. Applicants must demonstrate a track record in that area in addition to their broader national security investment activity.

The firms must qualify as nontraditional government contractors and cannot have held a facility clearance previously or currently. Their key management personnel, as defined by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, must be U.S. citizens.

Interested parties can submit their responses by Oct. 13.

What Other Maritime Counter-Drone Efforts Has DIU Pursued?

In July, DIU opened a challenge offering up to $100 million for unmanned surface vessels paired with at least two strike-capable drones . The agency set aside a separate $200 million for follow-on prototyping or production deals.