DIU has called for integrated vessel, launcher and weapon packages

Submission window closes Nov. 29

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore unmanned systems and more

The Defense Innovation Unit has launched the second sprint of its Suitable Warfighting Adaptive Payloads-Unmanned Surface Vessel, or SWAP-USV, prize challenge to identify production-ready unmanned surface vessels equipped with weapons and sensors that can defeat airborne threats at sea.

DIU’s search for affordable unmanned maritime air defense reflects the Department of War’s continued investment in unmanned systems and autonomous capabilities. Defense officials and industry executives will examine these technologies, along with directed energy, trusted AI, quantum computing and advanced space systems, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4. Book your spot now to join the conversation on the future of warfare.

DIU said it is running the competition with the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems. Proposals are due Nov. 29.

What Does SWAP-USV Sprint 2 Cover?

According to DIU, Sprint 2 focuses on maritime counter-air missions. It seeks systems that can deploy to forward areas within 120 days. Each entry must combine the vessel, launcher and weapon in one system, and DIU will not review platform-only or effector-only submissions. U.S. and international firms may compete individually or as teams.

Proposed weapons fall into four categories:

Heavy kinetic: Hellfire Longbow or Joint Air-Ground Missile, with a government-provided launcher interface package.

Hellfire Longbow or Joint Air-Ground Missile, with a government-provided launcher interface package. Precision rocketry: Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System.

Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System. Remote weapon stations: Stinger missiles, machine guns or high-power lasers.

Stinger missiles, machine guns or high-power lasers. Alternate mature systems: Other kinetic weapons already in production.

Sprint 2 carries up to $40 million in prizes. The government has also budgeted $200 million for follow-on prototype or production other transaction agreements.

What Attributes Is DIU Seeking?

Vessels must have a range of at least 200 nautical miles and a cruise speed of at least 10 knots. DIU listed the following primary attributes:

Systems should provide continuous surveillance and defensive coverage of maritime areas at lower operating, logistics and staffing costs.

of maritime areas at lower operating, logistics and staffing costs. Companies should show past demonstrations, proven integration and active production lines .

. Solutions should engage Group 1-3 drones and rotary-wing aircraft at more than 3 nautical miles under operator oversight.

under operator oversight. Command and control should use an open, modular design compatible with Project AVO , the Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator.

, the Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator. Systems should withstand harsh sea conditions and include human-in-the-loop controls for arming, firing and aborting missions.

Secondary attributes include transport by truck, shipping container or military cargo aircraft, multiple communications links, the ability to navigate without GPS, autonomous patrol functions and the option to strike surface and land targets.

What Is the Timeline for Sprint 2?

Companies must submit a pitch deck of up to 15 slides by Nov. 29 and be ready to demonstrate their systems within 30 days of downselection.

To qualify for prizes and follow-on work, selected systems must pass two test events. The first is a company-run on-water demonstration and technical review. The second is a three-week DOW evaluation at Little Creek in Virginia, where military operators will test the systems against drone and rotary-wing targets in jammed environments.

In-water testing is planned for early 2027, and Sprint 3 is expected to open in the spring.

What Other Prize Challenges Has DIU Launched?

Sprint 2 continues a run of DIU prize competitions seeking commercial capabilities for the joint force. The agency kicked off SWAP-USV with a $100 million challenge for drone-carrying unmanned surface vessels. First-round entrants had to field mature vessels capable of launching strike drones.

In September, DIU opened a $100 million competition for low-cost unmanned aircraft to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions across land, littoral and maritime settings. Earlier efforts include a $100 million Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator challenge with the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group and the Navy, the $5 million Specular MIST challenge for maritime payloads and the Ground-Based Affordable Mass challenge for low-cost, long-range precision strike systems.