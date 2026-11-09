Most critical mineral awards served as demand signals for U.S. producers, DLA’s Eric Mata said

Recycling, refining and reclamation supplement mining as domestic sources of stockpile materials

Stockpile buys support munitions, space, aerospace, maritime, ground and communications sectors

The Defense Logistics Agency committed $2 billion in fiscal year 2026 to buy strategic and critical materials for the National Defense Stockpile and steering federal demand toward U.S. suppliers and processors, the agency said Thursday.

Eric Mata , director of DLA Strategic Materials, said the purchases widened access to materials essential to industrial readiness. His office oversees the stockpile, which exists to limit the chance that shortages disrupt national defense or essential civilian industries.

How Is DLA Using Stockpile Contracts to Spur Domestic Production?

Mata said most critical mineral awards issued by DLA’s Contracting Services Office acted as targeted demand signals meant to enable U.S. output, in line with the National Defense Strategy’s focus on secure and resilient supply chains. The strategy also calls for reshoring strategic industries and growing domestic manufacturing to support the defense industrial base. Materials bought for the stockpile range from vanadium pentoxide to high-purity aluminum, along with a broad mix of metals, compounds and other elements.

Why Does DLA Favor Domestic Sources for Critical Materials?

Strategic and critical materials are those needed to meet defense, industrial and essential civilian demand in a national emergency but not sold commercially in adequate volume. Mata said U.S. sourcing matters most when a material is vital to defense, hard to substitute, scarce from reliable suppliers and exposed to fragile or concentrated supply chains. “In those cases, domestic acquisition and stockpiling can help reduce single-point-of-failure risks, sustain U.S. industrial capability, and preserve material availability during disruption,” he said. Stockpiling also curbs foreign supply risk tied to overseas producers, lengthy shipping routes and geographically clustered sources, according to Mata.

What Role Do Recycling and Reclamation Play in the Stockpile?

Mining is not the only path to stockpile-grade materials. Processing, refining, recycling and recovery can also yield them, and Mata said domestic reclamation provides secondary supply where it is technically and economically feasible. In May 2025, a DLA Strategic Materials contractor and a DLA Disposition Services specialist assessed surplus military optics at a Robins Air Force Base disposal site as a potential germanium source in ingot form. DLA Research and Development Director David Koch has named strategic material recovery among the agency’s four 2026 focus areas .

How Does the Stockpile Support the Defense Industrial Base?

Stockpiled materials feed capabilities across the munitions, space, aerospace, maritime, ground and communications sectors, Mata said. The purchases ease uncertainty for industry and signal demand that keeps specialized capabilities viable, complementing rather than replacing other Department of War and federal investments in critical-material supply chains. Mata said the effort helps domestic firms plan output, keep skilled employees and add capacity where it makes economic sense. The Pentagon has pursued related measures, forming a Strategic and Critical Materials Board of Directors in January 2025 to advise on supply chain strategy and the stockpile, while President Donald Trump in June invoked the Defense Production Act so munitions makers could coordinate with the department on production bottlenecks through voluntary agreements.

How Does the Stockpile Effort Align With DLA’s Wider Modernization Agenda?

The investment comes as DLA reshapes its acquisition and logistics operations. Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly ‘s fiscal 2027 annual guidance , released in July, calls for a unified digital backbone to deliver predictive, artificial intelligence-enabled visibility into supply networks. In April, DLA Weapons Support introduced the Rapid Sustainment Initiative to begin sustainment planning earlier in weapon system programs, following an acquisition overhaul the agency outlined to industry in late 2025.