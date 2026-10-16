Genesis Agent Skills was developed by ModCon’s BASE team

The resources address AI safety, data governance and multi-agent systems

The package is free on GitLab and DOE is inviting users to contribute enhancements

The U.S. Department of Energy has published Genesis Agent Skills , a suite of technical resources designed to help researchers and developers use artificial intelligence coding tools more effectively for scientific research.

DOE said Thursday that the package is the first set of resources developed through ModCon: Transformational AI Models and Data and the American Science Cloud to support the Genesis Mission.

DOE’s latest AI resources are part of a broader conversation about how emerging technologies will shape government operations. At the 2026 FedCiv Summit , taking place in less than two weeks on Oct. 29, federal officials and industry executives will examine technology priorities tied to the proposed $76 billion civilian IT budget, including generative AI, robotic process automation and zero trust. DOE official Emily Burdick, one of the event’s speakers, will address AI and interoperability. Sign up now !

Who Developed Genesis Agent Skills?

ModCon’s Baseline AI R&D Capabilities team, known as BASE, built the package. ModCon links DOE national laboratories with industry and academia to accelerate AI for science. Nathan Hodas of DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, or PNNL, and Stefan Wild of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory co-lead the team.

What Does the Package Include?

The package provides guidance, workflows and resources for addressing challenges related to AI safety, agent evaluation and monitoring, data governance, scientific workflows and multi-agent systems. Users can pose plain-language questions to AI coding tools to obtain technical guidance or code reviews, and the answers draw on Genesis Mission guidance. Asking an AI coding assistant for a codebase safety evaluation, for instance, could activate validated safety skills to conduct the analysis.

How Can Researchers Access the Resources?

Researchers, developers and the public can access the package free of charge on GitLab, where DOE is inviting users to browse the catalog, adapt the workflows and contribute enhancements.

Court Corley, interim technical director of the Genesis Mission and a senior scientist at PNNL, said the goal is to place the laboratory system’s collective expertise with researchers “in a form that is accessible, reusable, and ready to support new work.”

How Does the Release Fit Into DOE’s Broader AI Research Efforts?

The package is part of DOE’s broader effort to integrate AI models, scientific data and computing infrastructure to advance research through the Genesis Mission . The initiative connects national laboratories, industry and academia to apply AI to scientific challenges.