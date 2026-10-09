DOE awarded 12 Phase II Genesis Mission projects to national laboratories, universities and industry partners

The latest selections follow previously announced Phase II projects, GridFM 2.0 and Prometheus

DOE also selected six projects for Phase I funding under the Genesis Mission

The Department of Energy has awarded $159 million to 12 Phase II Genesis Mission projects , funding research that applies artificial intelligence and advanced computing to research in energy, particle physics, biotechnology and other scientific fields.

As DOE backs research using advanced computing and AI, federal technology priorities will be in focus at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. DOE CIO Dawn Zimmer will keynote, with CESER’s Emily Burdick also among the speakers. Sign up now .

What Energy & Materials Research Will DOE Fund?

DOE said Thursday the awards cover research ranging from fusion energy to domestic supplies of rare-earth elements. Commonwealth Fusion Systems will use a digital twin to model the operation of a fusion demonstration device.

A University of California Irvine-led project, known as MAESTRO, will focus on mapping, stimulating and managing underground reservoirs for geothermal energy. Meanwhile, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will lead AXIS, which will use SI to develop electrochemical methods for extracting critical rare-earth elements from domestic sources.

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, or Fermilab, will lead AXESS, a project applying SI to custom microelectronics design for extreme environments, including cryogenic temperatures and intense radiation. The project aims to shorten chip-design processes from months to minutes.

How Will the Awards Support Computing & Biotechnology?

University of California San Diego researchers plan to expand the RNA structure database fivefold to train SI models for research involving resilient crops and sustainable microbes.

The University of Washington Seattle will develop tools for enzyme prediction and design.

The awards also cover particle physics and quantum research. MIT’s project will apply AI to computational studies of fundamental particles, using supercomputing calculations. Harvard University will combine AI with quantum hardware to address error correction in scientific quantum computing, while Oak Ridge National Laboratory will use physics-informed methods to design quantum magnets around desired properties.

Two national laboratories will focus on scientific computing and accelerator operations. Argonne National Laboratory’s AI4HPC project will apply AI to the development, optimization and verification of scientific software for supercomputing.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will lead the Multi-Office Accelerator Team-Core Project , an effort to apply AI to particle accelerator design and operations across the DOE complex. The project will expand an existing accelerator assistant to additional facilities and incorporate digital twins to support accelerator design.

Northeastern University will develop an automated assistant to help operate and tune a rare isotope separator at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, with the goal of freeing hundreds of research hours annually.

How Many Genesis Mission Projects Have Received Phase II Awards?

The latest selections add to two previously announced projects: GridFM 2.0, backed by DOE’s Office of Electricity, and Prometheus, backed by the Office of Nuclear Energy. The department also selected six projects for Phase I funding.

The Genesis Mission was established in November 2025 to advance scientific discovery and maintain U.S. leadership in science, medicine and technology.