Industry partners and lab experts will design experiments together

The program targets pre-competitive challenges for chipmakers, tool makers and materials specialists

NY Creates is adding high NA EUV capabilities in Albany

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science is backing a pilot program aimed at helping chipmakers tackle lithography and metrology challenges as they develop advanced semiconductors.

Brookhaven National Laboratory said Thursday it is carrying out the effort with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and NY Creates, a New York nonprofit whose Albany NanoTech Complex hosted the program’s launch in September.

Under the pilot, chip manufacturers will gain easier entry to Office of Science user facilities at both labs, along with access to lab expertise. Participating companies and lab staff will develop experiments aimed at getting laboratory findings into commercial chips sooner.

What Will the DOE Microelectronics Pilot Focus On?

The partners plan to build out capabilities in two areas: lithography, the process of printing microscale circuit patterns, and metrology, the science of measuring semiconductor material properties.

Beyond choosing research priorities and running experiments, the group expects to shorten the time needed to analyze results. Workshops and technical exchanges will help match industry problems with relevant lab tools, and some of the work will tackle pre-competitive issues of shared interest to chipmakers, equipment suppliers and materials firms. The pilot is also meant to make more companies aware of what the DOE facilities offer.

Bindu Nair , DOE associate director of science for basic energy sciences, said the pilot will “explore avenues for bolstering U.S. technological leadership in the semiconductor industry.” She described the field as critical to the nation’s strategic and economic security.

In January 2025, DOE committed $ 179 million to its Microelectronics Science Research Centers to support chip research and development.

What Lab Capabilities Are Available to Chipmakers?

At Berkeley Lab, the Advanced Light Source and Molecular Foundry offer high numerical aperture extreme ultraviolet, or high-NA EUV, patterning and advanced materials characterization. Brookhaven contributes synchrotron-based X-ray metrology, nanoscale imaging, spectroscopy and scattering tools at its National Synchrotron Light Source II and Center for Functional Nanomaterials. According to the release, these instruments can quickly screen and evaluate new materials and techniques needed for EUV.

Brookhaven Lab Director John Hill noted that NY Creates has already used high-resolution X-ray beamlines at NSLS-II to study advanced semiconductor technologies. Jeff Neaton, Berkeley Lab’s interim deputy laboratory director for research and chief research officer, said the lab will contribute its chemical and materials science and scientific computing expertise. It will also bring soft X-ray synchrotron capabilities and specialized EUV lithography facilities that build on decades of work at its Center for X-ray Optics.

What Is NY Creates’ Role in the Pilot?

NY Creates operates a semiconductor research and development facility in Albany with low-NA EUV capabilities and will soon add high-NA EUV through its High NA EUV Lithography Center. In the pilot, the nonprofit will provide a manufacturing perspective, help turn industry materials and process challenges into joint research opportunities and serve as a co-development and execution partner. It will also engage industry super-users to validate and refine new approaches.

NY Creates President and CEO Dave Anderson said the collaboration will offer “a unique domestic R&D environment to support this pilot program.” He added that the partnership will support next-generation EUV lithography capabilities and a domestic production base for new microelectronics devices.