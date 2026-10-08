The agreement is meant to build open biological data for predictive cell models

DOE and Biohub are each investing at least $500 million over five years

DOE national laboratory resources will work to support the effort

The Department of Energy, the National Institutes of Health and Biohub are planning to build an open biological data foundation for predictive models of how cells respond to interventions under a memorandum of understanding, DOE said Wednesday.

Executive branch agencies are directed to use the term super intelligence, or SI, in place of artificial intelligence under a Sept. 29 executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The order defines SI as covering the same technologies federal law already defines as artificial intelligence. Program names and sources that predate the order keep the earlier term.

What Will the DOE, NIH and Biohub Super Intelligence Partnership Do?

The partners aim to build an open biological data foundation for predictive models of living systems, including models intended to forecast how cells respond to interventions. DOE’s national laboratories will provide computing power and biological expertise. Biohub will provide its SI technologies and biomedical research infrastructure. NIH will provide health data, imaging resources and its research enterprise.

DOE Undersecretary for Science Darío Gil said the partnership brings the department’s laboratories together with philanthropic and scientific leadership. He said the goal is to set a standard for open, data-driven science and to speed discoveries in biotechnology.

DOE said the agreement supports the executive order launching the Genesis Mission, with work on SI-ready biological data, automated laboratory experiments and advanced modeling.

How Much Are DOE and Biohub Investing in Biology Super Intelligence?

DOE is investing more than $500 million over five years in fundamental cell research. The work spans data collection, SI analytics, laboratory measurement and imaging, modeling and computation.

Biohub is investing $500 million over the same period in its Virtual Biology Initiative. The global effort is meant to develop technologies and multi-modal datasets for predictive models of life.

Alex Rives, Biohub’s head of science, said a virtual cell will require coordinated data generation at national and international scale. He invited the worldwide scientific community to join the project.

“An accurate predictive model of biology could dramatically accelerate scientific discovery by enabling scientists to perform experiments digitally,” Rives said.

Which DOE National Laboratory Resources Will Support the Partnership?

DOE plans to draw on four sets of resources from its national laboratory system:

Supercomputing: DOE’s computing clusters will work to model complex biological systems and run cell simulations.

User facilities: The Joint Genome Institute and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory will work alongside X-ray and neutron scattering and cryo-electron microscopy tools to resolve atomic, molecular and cellular structures.

Autonomous laboratories: Robotic and automated experimental systems are meant to generate and validate biological data at the user facilities.

Data systems: Biological data capabilities will sit within two DOE projects, BRIDGE and LAMBDA.

What Other Federal Efforts Are Underway on Biology and Super Intelligence?

In September, the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate opened Ready, Set…ID the Biothreat, a three-stage prize competition offering up to $999,990 for algorithms that detect biological threats in environmental genetic data. The directorate said the competition builds on its work under the Genesis Mission. Submissions are due Oct. 14.

Earlier that month, the National Science Foundation announced it is establishing an operations center for the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource, a public-private initiative to widen researcher access to computing resources, data, models and tools.