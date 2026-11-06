AG Todd Blanche, two deputies to co-chair DOJ-SITF; FBI, five DOJ divisions join

Prosecutors to notify task force before AI-related charges, resolutions when requested

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The Department of Justice has formed a task force to coordinate criminal and civil enforcement against foreign state actors, criminal organizations and fraudsters that misuse advanced artificial intelligence, merging its existing AI task force into the new body.

Attorney General Todd Blanche established the Super Intelligence Task Force, or DOJ-SITF, through an Oct. 13 memorandum to component heads and U.S. attorneys, the department announced Thursday. According to Blanche, the group will support the DOJ’s partnership with the federal Super Intelligence Force, chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, in keeping critical AI technologies away from bad actors.

The attorney general also pledged that the department will continue prosecuting people who use the technology unlawfully, citing taxpayers, critical infrastructure and national security as areas it intends to protect.

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What Will the DOJ-SITF Do?

The task force will bring the department’s AI-related criminal and civil cases under one coordinating body and sort out overlapping investigations among DOJ components and U.S. attorneys’ offices. It will also propose which public safety threats deserve enforcement priority and serve as the department’s main contact with the Super Intelligence Force and, when needed, with other agencies.

The group’s portfolio also covers DOJ’s affirmative civil litigation in the field and guidance on prosecuting AI-related crimes and assessing corporate compliance programs. Working through the Office of Legal Policy and the Office of Legislative Affairs, it will comment on legislative and regulatory proposals, with the aim of supporting innovation without heavy regulation.

How Will Prosecutors Coordinate With the Task Force?

When the task force asks, DOJ components and U.S. attorneys’ offices should notify it at two points in AI-related matters: when an investigation begins and before charges are filed or a case is resolved.

The DOJ-SITF will design the notification process. According to the memo, the process should not slow cases down, and prosecutors can skip it in urgent situations, such as an imminent public safety threat or a risk of losing evidence.

Who Will Lead the DOJ-SITF?

Blanche or his designees, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward and Associate Deputy Attorney General Stephen Weiss, will co-chair the task force. Each of the following will send a representative:

Antitrust Division

Attorney General’s Advisory Committee

Civil Division

Criminal Division

FBI

National Fraud Enforcement Division

National Security Division

Office of the Solicitor General

“As technological capabilities evolve, the DOJ-SITF will advance the Department’s mission to make America safe,” Woodward said. Weiss also detailed the task force’s approach, saying the department plans to use its legal tools as a deterrent, strengthen routine reporting on the technology’s risks and press companies to maintain internal safeguards over how their systems behave.

What Happens to the DOJ’s Existing AI Task Force?

The DOJ-SITF replaces the Artificial Intelligence Task Force that then-Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Jan. 9. That group has been folded into the new task force, which takes over its open matters and staff.

The consolidation follows President Donald Trump’s Sept. 29 executive order, “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence,” which directed the formation of the Super Intelligence Force, intending to secure U.S. leadership in the technology.