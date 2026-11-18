Funding would pay for new control centers, up to 140 towers, airport work and a digital architecture

Officials tie the request to last Friday’s four-hour nationwide ground stop caused by aging equipment

A $12.5 billion down payment from a July 2025 law is fully allocated, with deployment due by 2028

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought sent House and Senate appropriators a letter calling for $50.1 billion to build a new air traffic control system, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday. The department ties the request to a four-hour nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13. The Federal Aviation Administration initiated the stop after aging equipment caused problems with aircraft communications and radar feeds.

What Would the $50.1 Billion Pay For?

The request is split across five areas. Two go to air traffic facilities: $10 billion for five replacement Air Route Traffic Control Centers that would consolidate the work of the current 22, the last of which was built in 1969, and $10 billion to build or improve up to 140 towers. The department calls the centers deteriorating and says many of the towers are decaying.

The remaining $30.1 billion covers technology and airports. It includes $10.1 billion to complete a digital architecture. The money would improve the tools controllers use to keep aircraft apart, strengthen telecommunications and add traffic flow management technology meant to free up airspace capacity. Another $10 billion would overhaul airport infrastructure, and $10 billion would modernize aging airport terminals.

What Did the Letter Say About the Ground Stop?

The letter links the request to the ground stop.

“Last week, we urged Congress to act swiftly and provide vital funding for the modern, resilient aviation system the American people deserve. Less than 24 hours later, the urgent news for this investment became undeniable when outdated, legacy equipment disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds—forcing the FAA to initiate a nationwide ground stop,” the letter reads.

“To deliver a state-of-the-art, brand-new air traffic control system to the American public, the FAA needs Congress to accelerate further investment in the National Airspace System. This new system will require significant infrastructure improvements, including constructing Air Route Traffic Control Centers and Airport Traffic Control Towers, as well as airport safety improvements,” the letter adds.

What Is the Earlier $12.5 Billion Paying For?

Congress provided $12.5 billion in July 2025, which the department calls the Working Families Tax Cut. The department said all of it has been allocated and is on track for full implementation by the end of 2028.

The work includes replacing 70 percent of copper telecommunications lines at air traffic control facilities with fiber, 5G wireless or low-earth-orbit connections and converting 469 radio sites to modernized systems. At towers, it includes Surface Awareness Initiative technology at 143 towers, electronic flight strips at 25 towers, 224 IP Voice Switch systems and 18 new tower simulation systems. It also includes nine SMR4 surface movement radars at seven airports and the move of five facilities off floppy disks to a modern information system.

Congress set limits on how much of that total can go to each category of work, the department said, so it cannot shift money between workstreams.

Who Is Overseeing the New Air Traffic Control System?

In December 2025, the Department of Transportation named Peraton to lead the build-out and rollout of a new air traffic control system, with a target of launching it by the end of 2028. Under the arrangement, Peraton will work with the FAA and the department. Its work spans the system’s telecommunications networks, radar, software and hardware, along with other core infrastructure. Initial priorities include a new digital command center and shifting what copper infrastructure remains onto fiber. Peraton can earn incentives for strong performance and faces penalties for delays that could have been avoided.

What Other Air Traffic Control Funding Is Pending in Congress?

In September, Duffy and Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., urged Congress to pass the Modern Skies Act, which would provide $30 billion to modernize air traffic control, replace aging aviation infrastructure and build airports nationwide. The bill would split the money into three $10 billion allocations. The first would complete the digital architecture behind air traffic control. It would pay for tools that help controllers keep aircraft safely apart, a sturdier telecommunications system and data capabilities for a tool called the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. The second would replace runways, airport facilities and aging air traffic control towers. The final allocation would fund a trial grant initiative for transitional airports, which carry between 5 million and 25 million passengers annually but have no ready access to capital.

The bill would additionally allow the FAA to reallocate funding. That flexibility is meant to keep equipment such as radars, radios and surface awareness tools going into service. Support for the bill comes from almost 60 aviation organizations, including Airlines for America, the Air Line Pilots Association, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and the American Association of Airport Executives.