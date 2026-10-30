Each five-year MURI award averages about $7.5 million, pending research progress

The 20 winning teams emerged from 451 white papers and 74 full proposals

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will spotlight quantum computing, trusted AI and other DOW focus areas

Twenty university research teams will share $150 million from the Department of War to pursue defense-relevant basic science under the fiscal year 2026 Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative , or MURI, the department said Thursday. Each award averages about $7.5 million over five years, with continued funding tied to research progress and available appropriations.

DOW’s continued investment in university basic research spotlights the science behind future military technologies. Defense officials and industry executives will discuss quantum computing, trusted AI and autonomy, advanced space technologies, 5G and more at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4. Register today to hear from senior DOW technology leaders.

Jason Day , research policy director in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, said the program draws investigators from campuses nationwide to confront difficult scientific problems. “By deploying a mix of perspectives and approaches, MURI projects foster the kind of bold, cross-cutting research that can spark breakthroughs,” Day said.

How Were the FY 2026 MURI Teams Selected?

The Army Research Office, Air Force Office of Scientific Research and Office of Naval Research sought FY 2026 proposals in subject areas DOW deems strategically important. Expert reviewers screened 451 white papers on merit, requested 74 full proposals and selected 20 winning teams, whose work will span 57 academic institutions.

Which MURI Projects Focus on DOW’s Quantum and Hypersonics Priorities?

An Air Force-sponsored team from the University of Michigan, University of Colorado Boulder, Purdue University and University of Arizona will develop atomic metasurfaces for quantum photonics, a field within DOW’s quantum-focused critical technology area . Navy-backed researchers at Northwestern University, Missouri S&T and the universities of Kentucky, Minnesota, Colorado Boulder and Illinois Urbana-Champaign will study ultra-high-temperature materials in hypersonic flow.

What Has MURI Produced for Military and Commercial Use?