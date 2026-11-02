MIP funding has grown by about $3 billion from FY 2025

NIP funding stands at $78.1 billion

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The Department of War has announced that the fiscal year 2026 appropriated topline budget for the Military Intelligence Program, or MIP, totaled $30.9 billion.

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DOW said Friday the topline figure aligns with the National Defense Strategy and that disclosing the amount does not put any classified MIP activities at risk.

What Did DOW Disclose About the MIP Budget?

DOW disclosed only the MIP’s overall topline, keeping all other budget figures and program details classified for national security reasons.

According to Breaking Defense, the $30.9 billion total falls $2.7 billion short of the department’s $33.6 billion request for FY 2026.

The Pentagon oversees MIP, which funds defense intelligence activities that support operational- and tactical-level priorities for defense operations, the publication noted.

How Much Did ODNI Receive for the National Intelligence Program?

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence disclosed a $78.1 billion National Intelligence Program, or NIP, budget for FY 2026, below ODNI’s $81.9 billion request, Breaking Defense reported. The total is up from the $73.3 billion in NIP appropriations ODNI reported for FY 2025, which was down 4 percent from the previous year.

ODNI oversees NIP, which supports strategic intelligence collection for policymakers and covers the CIA, the National Security Agency, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and other intelligence organizations.

How Does the FY 2026 MIP Topline Compare With Previous Years?

The $30.9 billion topline is higher than any MIP appropriation of the past three years. It is about 11 percent above the $27.8 billion appropriated for the program in fiscal year 2025, which included supplemental funding and was aligned to support the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance.

The FY 2025 appropriation came in below the $28.2 billion the Pentagon sought for the MIP that year and reflected a 6.7 percent decline from the FY 2024 level. Congress appropriated $29.8 billion for the MIP in FY 2024, nearly 7 percent more than the $27.9 billion the program received in FY 2023.

Looking ahead, the department has requested $50 billion for the MIP in FY 2027, a figure it said aligns with the secretary of war’s strategic priorities. That is about 49 percent more than the department’s FY 2026 request and about 62 percent above the $30.9 billion appropriated for that year.