Software aims to put one operator in charge of mixed unmanned fleets

Up to $100M DIU challenge uses sprints and live testing to vet vendors

Effort supports DOW push to field low-cost drones as an integrated force

The Department of War is moving forward with the Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator, a software effort backed by a prize competition worth up to $100 million and intended to put one operator in charge of many different unmanned vehicles working in more than one warfighting domain.

Known as AVO, the program is designed to get unmanned systems that were never built to cooperate working as a single unit, the department said Thursday. Its stated goal is quicker, more adaptable command of autonomous assets in combat.

Putting a single operator in command of an unmanned fleet hinges on the human-machine interfaces, unmanned systems and trusted autonomy that defense technology leaders will dig into at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 in McLean, Virginia. Register now to join Melissa Johnson, acquisition executive and director of U.S. Special Operations Command, and other speakers as they examine the research and development priorities shaping the future force.

What Is the AVO Challenge?

The software traces back to the AVO Challenge, a competition that the Defense Innovation Unit launched Jan. 13 with the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group, or DAWG, and the U.S. Navy. At the time, DIU anticipated making multiple awards totaling up to $100 million.

Rather than a one-time evaluation, the competition is organized into sprints that grow more complex as they progress, and vendors that fail to complete a round are eliminated. DIU noted that top performers would proceed straight to follow-on contracts for large-scale fielding.

Evaluators put each entry through live testing while weighing whether it lightened operator workload and could integrate a range of unmanned systems, the DOW stated. The department plans to publish the results once the competition ends.

How Is the Orchestrator Meant to Work?

AVO is not built around any one drone or vehicle. Its focus is vehicle-agnostic software that can scale as fleets grow, and the tool is meant to give operators one way to hand out tasks, supervise autonomous systems and stay aware of what they are doing, regardless of platform or operating conditions.

DIU’s January announcement described the orchestrator as a human-machine interface that would turn a commander’s intent into machine action, whether that intent is expressed by voice, text or haptic input.

Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, who led DAWG when the challenge opened, stated that commanders should be able to direct autonomous systems “through plain language,” specifying the effects, limits, timing and priorities they want. DIU added that the approach would take the place of menus and programming, with operators keeping a clear grasp of what the system is doing and why.

How Does Max Strasiser Describe the Operator’s Role in AVO?

“Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator places the operator at the center of autonomous operations,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Max Strasiser, a Navy SEAL serving as chief operating officer for Project Agincourt and direct reporting program manager for unmanned systems. “Maj. Zach Laser and his team are leading the effort to move autonomous systems from standalone platforms to a coordinated operational force,” he continued.

That work involves industry directly. Under the challenge’s design, as outlined by DIU, selected companies test their software side by side with operators in the field.

“Together with industry, we are building capabilities that cut operator workload, increase operational responsiveness and expand commanders’ options in complex, multi-domain environments,” Strasiser added.

How Does AVO Fit Into DOW’s Low-Cost Drone Push?

The department tied AVO to a broader campaign to accelerate America’s industrial base and quickly deliver large numbers of affordable, expendable drones to combat units. Improved hardware alone will not give U.S. forces an edge, the DOW stressed, adding that troops must also be able to operate those systems in concert.

DIU leadership made a similar point when the challenge launched. Michael Dodd, then DIU’s acting deputy director and assistant secretary of war for critical technologies, remarked that the department’s autonomous vehicles “are nothing without the intelligence and experience of the operator.”