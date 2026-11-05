More than 1,300 one-way attack drones went to CENTCOM this year

Over 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels were fielded

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore AI, autonomy, unmanned systems and more

The Department of War has delivered thousands of unmanned and counter-drone systems to U.S. Central Command , or CENTCOM, as part of a $782 million effort to expand the military’s use of mass-producible autonomous capabilities.

The deployment of thousands of unmanned and counter-drone systems highlights the military’s focus on fielding technologies for evolving operational requirements. At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4, government and industry leaders will discuss defense research priorities and emerging capabilities, including autonomous systems, advanced wireless technologies, quantum computing and directed energy. Save your seat to hear from defense technology leaders.

The department said Wednesday that its Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems , or DRPM-UxS, fielded more than 1,300 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, over 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels and more than 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems in 2026.

The deliveries provide CENTCOM with additional offensive and defensive capabilities, including systems designed for precision strikes, maritime reconnaissance and protection against adversary drone attacks.

What Unmanned Systems Did the Department Deliver?

The fielded equipment includes several categories of unmanned systems intended for different operational requirements.

The more than 1,300 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles provide forces with precision deep-strike capabilities. Meanwhile, over 100 unmanned surface vessels and unmanned underwater vessels support maritime reconnaissance and strike operations.

The largest portion of the deliveries consists of counter-unmanned aerial systems. DRPM-UxS, through Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, supplied more than 24,000 of these systems to establish layered defenses against hostile drone activity and protect forward-deployed personnel.

In September, JIATF-401 issued 10 counter-drone indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a combined $4.15 billion ceiling to support Domestic Shield, an effort to protect priority U.S. defense sites.

Project Agincourt and DRPM-UxS CEO Owen West , 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the organization was established under Secretary of War and two-time Wash100 awardee Pete Hegseth ‘s direction to reduce acquisition delays and provide frontline troops with affordable military technology.

West added that the thousands of systems now operating in CENTCOM’s area of responsibility represent the beginning of a broader effort to expand unmanned capabilities throughout the Joint Force.

Where Will the Department Expand Unmanned Systems Deliveries?

DRPM-UxS plans to maintain deliveries to CENTCOM while extending its fielding efforts to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. European Command and other elements of the Joint Force.

The organization is using commercial production lines and modular software baselines to support the procurement and deployment of unmanned and autonomous equipment. The department described the effort as part of a shift away from multiyear development processes toward a more rapid acquisition approach.

The fielding effort also supports the planned establishment of the Autonomous Warfare Command , AUTOWARCOM, a four-star functional combatant command scheduled to become operational by Oct. 1, 2027.

According to the department, AUTOWARCOM will build on the operational foundation established through DRPM-UxS’ unmanned systems activities.

Hegseth unveiled AUTOWARCOM on Sept. 30 alongside Project Agincourt, an interim effort to prepare for the command, and named West CEO of DRPM-UxS . Navy SEAL Senior Chief Max Strasiser serves as the organization’s chief operating officer.

Hegseth established DRPM-UxS in July to oversee nearly all drone and counter-drone programs within the department. The organization brought together JIATF-401, the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group.

Its portfolio covers unmanned aerial system groups 1 through 3, unmanned surface and underwater vessels and counter-unmanned systems, among other categories. It excludes major defense acquisition programs and the Navy’s current medium unmanned surface vessel programs.