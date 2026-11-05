11 teams with nearly 30 companies, universities selected under RAPID program

About 2/3 of participants are small or nontraditional defense contractors

Two-phase, 24-month effort ends with prototypes for military, commercial use

AT&T, Leidos, Nokia Federal, Peraton and IBM are among the organizations set to build next-generation wireless prototypes that let networks double as sensors, under more than $50 million in new awards backed by the Pentagon’s FutureG Office.

The National Spectrum Consortium, or NSC, selected 11 teams on Tuesday to develop integrated sensing and communications, or ISAC, technology under the Real-world Application Prototyping for ISAC Demonstrations program, known as RAPID. The FutureG Office, part of the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, is funding the work.

Which Companies Are Involved?

AT&T leads a team with Ericsson and also serves as a subcontractor on Nokia Federal’s team, which includes Future Tech, Texas Tech University, DeepSig and Hidden Level. Leidos is working with Tiami Networks, while Peraton Labs, Peraton’s research and development arm, is partnering with Nexcepta.

IBM is part of a team led by Texas A&M University, alongside the University of California San Diego and Northrop Grumman.

Several of the companies have won NSC prototype work before. Leidos received $8.4 million in 2021 for a spectrum deconfliction effort, and Peraton Labs secured about $9.9 million in 2024 to develop a test range spectrum management system.

What Is ISAC?

ISAC turns a wireless network into a sensor as well as a communications link, allowing it to detect objects and gauge where they are and how fast they are moving. The FutureG Office expects the technology to play a major part in the emerging 6G wireless standard and to add new capabilities to both military and commercial networks.

How Will the RAPID Program Work?

The awards flow through NSC’s Spectrum Forward other transaction authority agreement. The projects will run for 24 months in two phases, starting with lab or field demonstrations and ending with prototypes meant for commercial and military deployment.

Beyond funding each team, FutureG and NSC plan to connect ISAC development across the full RAPID portfolio and build up a wider base of innovators working on software-driven, AI-powered networks. The awards follow a June call for prototype proposals that required technologies to work with the open-source Open Centralized Unit Distributed Unit software baseline where needed.

What Did FutureG’s Director Say?

Tom Rondeau, principal director for FutureG and 2026 Wash100 awardee, described the program as a turning point for 6G research.

“The RAPID program represents a critical shift from theoretical 6G concepts to tangible, software-defined prototypes,” he said. Rondeau added that the office aims to move ISAC capabilities quickly from the lab to warfighters and commercial partners.

The FutureG Office is also preparing to put to work the $500 million it received under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which becomes available starting in fiscal year 2027.