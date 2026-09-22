DOW has created the Homeland Defense Board under Title 5 authority

Board membership is capped at 20

DOW Secretary Pete Hegseth will chair the board

The Department of War has announced the formation of a new advisory committee to provide guidance on homeland defense and security cooperation missions.

In a Federal Register notice published Sept. 11, DOW said the Homeland Defense Board, or HDB, will be composed of up to 20 members, with any subcommittees limited to 15 members. The department established the board under Chapter 10 of Title 5 of the U.S. Code and will operate it in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

Who Will Serve on the Homeland Defense Board?

According to DOW, the secretary of war will serve as the board’s member and chair, with the assistant secretary of war for homeland defense and Americas security affairs serving as vice chair. Deputy assistant secretaries of war for homeland defense and for defense continuity and mission assurance are also designated as members, along with one civilian official and one field-grade or mid-grade officer from each military department. The secretary of war or the deputy secretary of war may designate additional members as needed.

DOW said members will be selected for expertise in fields including:

Homeland defense and military strategy

Defense support of civil authorities

Interagency integration

Critical infrastructure and cybersecurity

Strategic competition and regional geopolitics, with a focus on the Western Hemisphere

Defense News reported Secretary of War Pete Hegseth , a two-time Wash100 awardee, will chair the board. There are approximately 40 federal advisory panels currently supporting the department, according to the report.

In June, Hegseth announced 15 members of the new Defense Policy Board , with former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer serving as chair and former Sen. Norm Coleman as vice chair. That announcement followed an earlier expansion of the DOW Science, Technology and Innovation Board , which grew to 33 members under a separate round of appointments.

What Will the Homeland Defense Board Do?

DOW said the board will:

Provide advice the department said is unavailable elsewhere in government

elsewhere in government Fill a gap left by the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Advisory Council, focused on civilian law enforcement and emergency response