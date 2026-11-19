The report sets oversight priorities against the department’s $1.5 trillion FY 2027 budget request

Open recommendations cover munitions production shortfalls and critical-material supply chains

Planned FY 2027 reviews cover shipbuilding capacity, missile defense and foreign military sales cost recovery

The Department of War Office of Inspector General has identified seven management and performance challenges for fiscal year 2027 . The Oct. 14 report, which the DOW OIG disclosed Tuesday, is in compliance with a requirement of the Reports Consolidation Act of 2000.

The report names fraud risk, financial auditability, defense industrial base capacity and service member quality of life as priority areas for oversight in 2027. It draws from completed audits and evaluations, input from department leaders, congressional testimony and strategy documents. The office said the challenges are not ranked. Inspector General Platte Moring described his office’s oversight as “a mission enabler” that helps the department adapt as it carries out the National Defense Strategy.

What Are the DOW IG’s Top Challenges for FY 2027?

The seven challenges are:

Rooting out fraud

Earning a clean financial statement audit opinion

Building enough capability and capacity to defend the homeland

Building enough capability and capacity to deter China

Shifting more of the security burden to allies and partners

Strengthening the industrial base while holding contractors accountable

Supporting service members and their families

The watchdog weighed the list against the department’s $1.5 trillion FY 2027 budget request, which the report puts at 42 percent above current funding. Because DOW spends more on contracting than all other federal agencies combined, the report said fraud risk is built into its operations.

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service closed more than 125 fraud cases in six months. Those cases produced more than $2 billion in recoveries, 61 criminal convictions and 59 settlements. Recommendations on contractor oversight, cost and pricing transparency, and financial systems data are still open.

How Close Is the Department to a Clean Audit?

Congress has set a Dec. 31, 2028, deadline for DOW to earn an unmodified audit opinion. The IG credited the department’s refined audit strategy with early gains. That strategy includes:

The Joint Task Force-Audit, which can direct corrective action across components

Fewer reporting entities

Common financial management practices

The report also cited automation that catches errors and invalid transactions, along with tighter access controls across financial systems.

Progress is still uneven. Of 22 individual DOW financial statement audits in FY 2025, 21 showed no improvement, and the latest agencywide audit cited 26 material weaknesses. The report said substantive testing, the transaction-level review at the center of the new approach, adds cost and coordination demands. The IG office has hired an independent public accounting firm to perform the FY 2027 agencywide audit.

What Industrial Base Problems Did the Inspector General Find?

The report said decades of mergers and lost U.S. manufacturing capacity limit the industrial base’s ability to build ships, submarines and aircraft at scale. It added that China’s shipbuilding capacity and control of rare earth minerals make reshoring harder.

Strict cybersecurity rules and unstable funding, including short-term continuing resolutions, discourage new companies from entering defense work. At the same time, the department sometimes keeps paying major contractors that miss deliveries by years.

Recent IG work, including a July evaluation of 155 mm artillery ammunition production, found contractors had not delivered munitions on time, which drew down critical stockpiles. Planned FY 2027 reviews will look at:

Additive manufacturing and shipbuilding capacity

Strategic materials

Munitions production and weapons fielding

Depot-level maintenance

Where Do Cyber and Homeland Defense Gaps Persist?

The 2026 National Defense Strategy makes homeland defense the military’s top priority. The report said it is unclear whether the industrial base can support both the Golden Dome for America missile defense program and expanded counter-unmanned aircraft systems.

The oversight found:

Strain on forces deployed to the southern border

Policy gaps that limit counter-drone protection at certain critical installations

Cyber vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure

Interface control problems in the War Data Platform

These findings follow an earlier audit that found none of six reviewed components completed all 37 required Comply-to-Connect tasks by the September 2025 deadline. Since then, the DOW chief information officer has set certification requirements for cybersecurity service providers and updated security rules for commercial WLAN devices .

What Else Will DOW OIG Examine in FY 2027?

Pacific deterrence: Auditors found weaknesses in forward logistics networks, in the condition of prepositioned equipment and in the department’s ability to disperse airpower across the Pacific. Planned reviews cover maritime security, shipyard access and airfield recovery.

Allies and partners: Partners have not always reimbursed the department for supplies and services. Upcoming work will examine NATO reimbursements, host nation support agreements and foreign military sales cost recovery.

Service members and families: The report cited gaps in TRICARE access, military housing and Department of War Education Activity staffing. Recommendations on dependents’ overseas medical care and housing hazards are still unresolved.