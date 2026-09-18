The agreement aims to set up future multi-year AIM-260 JATM procurement

The initiative supports the DOW’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy and Arsenal of Freedom efforts

It supports planning for manufacturing capacity, workforce and production efficiencies

The Department of War has partnered with Lockheed Martin to scale up production of the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile , or JATM, with the arrangement meant to give missile suppliers a clearer view of long-term demand.

What Is the Agreement Intended to Support?

The framework will allow Lockheed Martin and its munitions supply chain to plan investments in manufacturing capacity, workforce and production efficiencies to meet demand for the air-to-air missile, the department said Thursday.

The agreement also establishes a framework for future multiyear procurement of JATM. The department said the arrangement executes congressional authority to secure the nation’s highest-priority missile systems.

The deal also provides a basis for future multiyear procurement of the AIM-260 under congressional authority for high-priority missile systems.

The agreement follows other framework arrangements that DOW has used to support missile production. In August, the department signed seven-year agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Lockheed Martin covering components for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense programs. The agreements were designed to provide industry with longer-term demand signals for manufacturing investments.

Michael Duffey , undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment and 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the department aims to provide clear demand signals to the defense industrial base to ensure the timely deployment of advanced capabilities to meet mission demands.

Which Defense Organizations Are Involved?