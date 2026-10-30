DOW won’t view fixed-price margins alone as a sign of waste

Sole-source programs may adopt tiered profit-sharing

The 2027 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit will explore acquisition processes and more

The Department of War has issued a memorandum stating that contractors may keep the financial gains they achieve through efficiency under fixed-price contracts, fixed-price incentive arrangements and other transaction agreements.

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John Tenaglia, principal director of Defense Pricing, Contracting and Acquisition Policy, or DPCAP, and Defense Contract Audit Agency Director Jennifer Desautel signed the posture statement on Tuesday.

What Does the DOW Memo Say About Efficiency Retention?

The memo states that industry assumes performance, technological and cost risks under fixed-price contracts, fixed-price incentive arrangements and OTAs. Once a fair and reasonable price is set, contractors keep the financial benefits of efficient performance. DOW said margin earned through strong execution, productivity gains or private investment is the intended result of risk-based contracting and does not alone point to waste.

The policy still allows for other incentive structures. Under fixed-price incentive (firm target) contracts, contractors keep their negotiated share of cost savings. For long-term sole-source production programs, the department encourages acquisition teams to consider tailored mechanisms such as tiered profit-sharing models.

DOW will also consider prior efficiencies when pricing follow-on production lots, accounting for learning curves while continuing to encourage industry innovation.

What Does the Memo Say About Enforcement & Profit Policy?

DOW said the posture statement will inform its enforcement priorities but does not override any law, direct audit findings or weaken efforts to combat fraud, waste and abuse under the False Claims Act. Remedies for defective pricing, Cost Accounting Standards price adjustments and incurred-cost audits for cost-reimbursement work also remain in place.

The department will incorporate these principles into its forthcoming profit modernization initiative, which DPCAP outlined in an Oct. 1 memo on supplier cost and pricing transparency.

How Does the Memo Fit Into DOW’s Broader Contracting Reform Push?

The efficiency guidance builds on Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg‘s September memo directing the department to move contractors from Cost Accounting Standards to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. That directive also calls for rulemaking to revise DOW’s profit policy to ensure negotiated margins reflect value delivered, risk carried and private capital invested.

Before that, Feinberg directed the acquisition workforce to obtain cost and pricing data across every tier of the supply chain for contracts valued at $10 million or more. DOW also sought industry input on potential contract accounting reforms aimed at reducing compliance costs for commercial suppliers.

The changes stem from an executive order making fixed-price and performance-based contracts the default method of federal procurement, with cost-reimbursement contracts reserved as the exception.