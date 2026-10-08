OSC issued a $1.5 billion conditional loan commitment to Wolfspeed

The proposed financing would support domestic SiC and GaN supply chains

The materials have applications in radar, electronic warfare and missile defense

North Carolina-based chipmaker Wolfspeed has secured a $1.5 billion conditional loan commitment from the Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital, or OSC, to support domestic production of silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductor materials and devices.

What Would the Wolfspeed Financing Support?

The War Department said Wednesday the proposed financing, which would be combined with private capital, is intended to support the U.S. supply chain for wide bandgap semiconductor materials. Silicon carbide, or SiC, and gallium nitride, or GaN, are used in power and radio frequency applications for military and commercial purposes.

The department said the materials and devices covered by the proposed financing have applications in propulsion systems, directed energy weapons, drones, electronic warfare, radar and missile defense.

Wolfspeed manufactures SiC wafers and power devices as well as GaN-on-SiC wafers in the U.S. In October 2024, the Department of Commerce and Wolfspeed signed a nonbinding preliminary memorandum of terms for up to $750 million in proposed CHIPS and Science Act funding to build a 200mm SiC wafer manufacturing facility in Siler City, North Carolina.

What Happens Before the Financing Closes?

Wolfspeed must meet additional financial, legal, technical and investment requirements before the proposed transaction can reach financial close, including due diligence and the completion of definitive agreements. The contemplated financing supports the Trump administration’s effort to expand semiconductor production and related supply chains.

Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the financing advances the administration’s focus on the domestic semiconductor supply chain and super intelligence.

OSC Director David Lorch said the financing would support efforts to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing by advancing U.S. capabilities in wide bandgap materials.

What Other Loans Has OSC Committed To?