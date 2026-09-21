The Drone Dominance Program selected the top five performers in two mission areas

DDP plans to order 60,000 drones from the top-performing companies

The Qualifier ran June 8-19 with 49 companies competing

The Drone Dominance Program has selected its top five performers in the Deep Strike and Close Quarters Battle mission areas following the Gauntlet II competition, with plans to order 60,000 drones from those companies.

What Happened at Gauntlet II?

At Gauntlet II, held in August at Fort Carson, Colorado, the core test was whether a drone could find, fix and finish a target. This was either from 15 kilometers out in the deep strike scenario or up close in a close quarters battle setting, with part of each run repeated after dark. Separate lanes threw counter-drone systems at the competitors to see how they held up against electronic warfare and controlled live engagements.

Each invited company had to deliver 120 drones fitted with weapon payloads within a roughly five-week window, teaming up with at least one lethality provider.

How Did Companies Reach This Stage & Get Scored?

Gauntlet II followed a Phase II qualifier held June 8-19 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, where 49 companies evaluated 79 unique unmanned aerial systems. The Phase II qualifier served as the next stage in the program before testing moved to more demanding scenarios at Fort Carson.

The earlier qualifier included close-quarters tactical assaults and long-range strikes, while each participant fielded 20 drones during the event. The Defense Innovation Unit later said Gauntlet II would add night operations and more complex urban and confined environments to the evaluation.

Judges weighed field performance, feedback from military operators and how each company’s manufacturing and supply chain held up under the competition’s pace. The number of drones ordered from each company will be determined at contract award.