DroneSec will track adversary drone threats for JIATF-401

The work draws on DroneSec’s open-source intelligence capabilities

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DroneSec has secured a contract from the Department of War through Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, to deliver intelligence on unmanned systems threats posed by U.S. adversaries.

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The U.S. Army said Tuesday the contract supports JIATF-401’s push to speed up the fielding of counter-drone capabilities across the joint force.

What Is the Scope of the DOW Contract?

Under the contract, DroneSec will deliver intelligence products and threat analysis to JIATF-401 on U.S. adversaries’ unmanned systems. The company’s analysis will examine new drone technologies, the networks adversaries rely on to acquire them and the methods used to build and employ armed drones.

The work also calls for incorporating adversary threat data to improve situational awareness and keep fielded capabilities matched to the threats troops encounter.

JIATF-401 will also draw on DroneSec’s open-source intelligence and drone threat tracking capabilities to gain a clearer view of unmanned threats worldwide. The task force said those findings will feed into operational planning, capability development and the push toward multilayered counter-drone defenses.

What Did the JIATF-401 Director Say About the DroneSec Contract?

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401, said staying ahead of adversaries depends on knowing how their drones are developed and giving warfighters the means to defeat them.

“Partnering with industry leaders helps us accelerate that effort and ensure our forces are prepared to meet the evolving threat,” he added.

What Other Counter-Drone Efforts Has JIATF-401 Advanced?

The DroneSec contract is the latest in a series of JIATF-401 awards aimed at countering drone threats at home and abroad.

The largest came in September, when the Army awarded 10 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth up to $4.15 billion combined for counter-drone systems supporting Domestic Shield. The DOW initiative focuses on protecting high-priority defense sites in the U.S. from drone attacks. AV received an $80.5 million order under the same effort to supply its Titan MS systems to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

The task force has also signed separate three-year, $500 million deals with two other companies. Perennial Autonomy will provide AI-enabled interceptors and strike drones. CACI will deploy its SkyValor system after it performed well in testing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. In addition, JIATF-401 has committed more than $25 million to expand counter-drone capabilities for U.S. Southern Command.

Beyond buying equipment, the task force is working to help agencies better understand the threat. It published a handbook that explains how adversaries use small drones and draws on lessons from operations in the Middle East and Europe. Earlier in the year, it adopted common testing standards for counter-drone technologies and launched an online marketplace where government users can buy vetted systems.