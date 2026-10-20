YFQ-44A’s onboard autonomy turned orders into maneuvers, simulated combat tasks in real time

Test data will inform CCA software integration and developmental testing

Air Force aims for 500 combat-ready CCA by 2032, 1,000-aircraft fleet overall

An F-22 Raptor pilot has commanded a YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft in flight during a U.S. Air Force demonstration, giving the uncrewed jet broad tactical instructions and leaving it to work out how to carry them out.

The Department of the Air Force said Friday the airborne tactical-control demonstration took place earlier in October. During the flight, the F-22 pilot acted as an airborne “quarterback,” sending high-level directives to a single YFQ-44A rather than flying it directly. The aircraft’s onboard autonomy software interpreted those orders and executed them in real time, performing dynamic flight maneuvers and simulated combat tasks.

The YFQ-44A is built by Anduril, which secured an Air Force CCA production contract in June alongside General Atomics.

Who Took Part in the Demonstration?

The test brought together personnel from the 412th Test Wing, the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, the 309th Software Engineering Group, the Experimental Operations Unit, the F-22 System Program Office and the CCA Software Autonomy and Teaming Branch. The Air Force will use data from the flight to guide continued software integration, developmental testing and its future CCA concepts.

“This achievement demonstrates what is possible when we are aligned with industry on a shared imperative: delivering capability to the warfighter at unprecedented speed,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner. “We are driving urgency into every part of acquisition from rapid integration and flight learning to disciplined assessment, so we can turn promising technology into combat capability at the pace the threat demands.”

What Are the Goals of the CCA Program?

The CCA effort is part of a broader Department of the Air Force push to field affordable, adaptable and combat-ready capability quickly. The service plans to have 500 combat-ready, semi-autonomous aircraft by 2032 and an overall fleet of 1,000, which it says will extend the reach, awareness and survivability of American airpower in contested environments.

“This flight shows the power of crewed-uncrewed teaming and the advantage it provides our warfighters,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. “We must test often, learn fast and give commanders what they need, when they need it.”