The FAA’s SMART platform combines 200 data streams to forecast traffic, weather and capacity limits

Limited operations began in Washington, D.C., airspace, and FAA plans to expand nationwide in phases

Air Space Intelligence building SMART under $875 million FAA contract awarded in June

The Federal Aviation Administration has started using a new planning tool supported by artificial intelligence. The tool is meant to spot airspace congestion and weather problems before they cause flight delays.

The agency said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford on Monday introduced the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories platform , or SMART. The system brings 200 data streams into one place, including weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing metrics. It then shows where aircraft are headed, how much traffic the system can handle and where bottlenecks may form.

What Is the FAA’s SMART Platform?

SMART moves FAA traffic management from reacting to disruptions to predicting them. Many flights carry built-in delays each day because demand for airspace can exceed airport capacity. Weather can cut capacity further and force reroutes or closures of large sections of airspace. SMART analyzes demand, weather and airspace limits so aviation specialists can plan hours, days or weeks ahead and fix problems before they develop.

How Could SMART Help Travelers and Controllers?

The FAA said SMART should reduce time spent waiting on the tarmac, circling airports and diverting to other airports. It said the tool should also open up capacity by routing flights more efficiently around storms and congestion. More predictable operations would ease pressure on controllers and let them focus on safety. The agency said that burning less fuel, cutting overtime and landing more flights on time could lower airline operating costs and ticket prices.

“By fundamentally reshaping how we manage our airspace and preventing problems before they happen, SMART will slash those frustrating delays, reduce stress on air traffic controllers, and lower travel prices,” Duffy said.

Where Is SMART Being Deployed First?

Limited operations began Monday in the airspace around Washington, D.C. The FAA plans to expand SMART gradually to other regions. The agency said SMART cannot replace controllers or take control of aircraft. FAA staff review every recommendation, and local facility leaders can accept or reject its scheduling suggestions. The Department of Transportation and the FAA also worked with ASI to build an air traffic center. That center will support a staged rollout over the next several months, starting in the National Capital Region.

Who Is Building the SMART System?

In June, Air Space Intelligence won a 12-year, $875 million FAA contract to deploy SMART. The same contract covers the Flow Management Data and Services platform, which will serve as the technology backbone of the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center. The two platforms use operational data, predictive modeling and decision-support tools to improve traffic flow and increase airspace capacity.

How Are Airlines Responding to SMART?

Airline executives voiced support. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said SMART “has the potential to significantly reduce delays and cancellations during weather events.” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Delta is “actively engaged in the development process.” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan both pointed to their ongoing work with the FAA. Airlines for America CEO and President Chris Sununu called SMART “one of the most exciting and bold initiatives taken on by the FAA in decades.”

How Does SMART Fit into Broader Air Traffic Control Modernization?

Bedford said combining SMART with ongoing hardware upgrades will help reduce delays and keep airspace open “all while maintaining our gold standard of safety.” The department is spending $12.5 billion from the Working Families Tax Cut legislation on new telecommunications lines, radios, radars and electronic flight strips . All 13 modernization workstreams are on track to finish by the end of 2028, and progress is tracked on the Modern Skies website. In December, the FAA chose Peraton as project manager and prime integrator for the Brand New Air Traffic Control System. That program covers communications, surveillance, automation, facilities and Alaska operations.

How Is DOT Addressing Air Traffic Controller Staffing?

The department said it put a record 4,000 controllers into the training pipeline during the administration’s first 18 months. It said staffing is at its highest level in a decade, with about 11,000 controllers now working in towers. DOT also said it has shortened hiring by more than five months. It is paying bonuses to experienced controllers who delay retirement and cash awards to new hires.