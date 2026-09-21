The FAR Council has proposed a rule overhauling FAR Parts 16, 17 and 35

Public comments are due Oct. 19

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI adoption, IT modernization and more

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has started soliciting public comments on a proposed rule that would revise Federal Acquisition Regulation Parts 16, 17, 35 and 52 as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul initiative.

As the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council works to streamline procurement rules and reduce administrative burden across the FAR, agencies are also looking at how their acquisition workforces can adapt to a modernizing federal marketplace. Acquisition officials from the General Services Administration, the Department of the Interior and other federal agencies will join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to share their perspectives on the federal acquisition landscape. The event will also feature discussions about AI, IT modernization, OneGov and federal shared services. Book your spot now!

The FAR Council published the proposed rule Friday, describing it as one of 12 actions intended to streamline the FAR in response to an executive order that seeks to reduce regulatory complexity in federal procurement.

Comments are due Oct. 19.

What Changes Does FAR Part 16 Propose?

FAR Part 16 governs contract types, and the proposed rule would reorganize this section while shifting several long-standing policies. Key changes include:

Fixed-price preference. Contracting officers would be directed to treat fixed-price contracts with performance-based considerations as the default option, with new justification and approval steps required to use other contract types.

Contracting officers would be directed to treat fixed-price contracts with performance-based considerations as the default option, with new justification and approval steps required to use other contract types. Consumption-based buying. New definitions would allow agencies to acquire metered, usage-based services, such as cloud computing, as firm-fixed-price purchases.

New definitions would allow agencies to acquire metered, usage-based services, such as cloud computing, as firm-fixed-price purchases. Multiple-award contract updates. The rule would add procedures for on-ramping and off-ramping contractors and would permit blanket purchase agreements under multiple-award contracts.

The rule would add procedures for on-ramping and off-ramping contractors and would permit blanket purchase agreements under multiple-award contracts. Ordering period clarity. The proposal would draw a clearer distinction between a contract’s ordering period, the period of performance for individual orders and the contract’s overall effective period.

What Updates Does FAR Part 17 Include?

FAR Part 17 covers special contracting methods, and the proposed rule would streamline several of its provisions. Key changes include:

Modernized option clauses. The Option for Increased Quantity and Option to Extend clauses would be expanded to apply to supplies as well as services.

The Option for Increased Quantity and Option to Extend clauses would be expanded to apply to supplies as well as services. Removal of the five-year duration limit. A general five-year cap on contract duration would be eliminated in favor of following existing statutory limits, such as the separate caps that already apply to indefinite-delivery contracts.

A general five-year cap on contract duration would be eliminated in favor of following existing statutory limits, such as the separate caps that already apply to indefinite-delivery contracts. Lapse-in-appropriations provision. New clause language would let agencies and contractors agree to delay option-exercise deadlines that fall during a lapse in government funding.

New clause language would let agencies and contractors agree to delay option-exercise deadlines that fall during a lapse in government funding. Reverse auction restriction. Reverse auctions would be prohibited for complex, specialized or substantial design and construction services valued above the simplified acquisition threshold.

Where Does FAR Part 35 Stand to Shift?

FAR Part 35 addresses research and development contracting, and the proposed rule would narrow this section to essential requirements. Key changes include:

Clarified use of alternative agreements. The rule would add language explaining when grants, cooperative agreements and other transaction authority may be used alongside standard R&D solicitations.

The rule would add language explaining when grants, cooperative agreements and other transaction authority may be used alongside standard R&D solicitations. Removal of the “well-established” sources preference. Language favoring solicitations to a limited pool of established entities would be eliminated as unnecessary and potentially at odds with full and open competition requirements.

Language favoring solicitations to a limited pool of established entities would be eliminated as unnecessary and potentially at odds with full and open competition requirements. Flexible evaluation procedures. The rule would clarify that general R&D evaluation procedures may be used on their own or paired with broad agency announcement or FAR Part 15 evaluation methods, depending on the type of research involved.

What Does the Proposal Mean for FAR Part 52?

FAR Part 52 contains the standard solicitation provisions and contract clauses used across federal procurement, and the proposed rule updates several of these clauses to align with the Part 16 and 17 changes. Examples include a reduced set of indirect cost reporting requirements under the Allowable Cost and Payment clause, along with updates to clauses covering incentive contracts, options and indefinite-quantity ordering.

The FAR Council is separately weighing whether to relocate and renumber all Part 52 provisions and clauses under a new subpart, and is seeking feedback on how such a change would affect contractors and government personnel.

How Does the Proposed Rule Build on the FAR Overhaul?

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government.

In response to the order, the FAR Council issued the first set of class deviations in May 2025 to kick off FAR streamlining efforts, also known as the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul initiative.

In October 2025, the council released new model deviation text for eight parts of the FAR , including Part 15 – Contracting by Negotiation, Part 16 – Types of Contracts, and Part 32 – Contract Financing.