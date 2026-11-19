Interagency team includes the departments of War and Homeland Security, the CIA, and NSA

Protection plans are tailored to each organization’s specific risks

FBI section chief warns of emerging threats for which preparation lags

An FBI-led team is working with quantum researchers to protect their work from hackers and spies, Michael Massetti, an FBI section chief, said at the Special Competitive Studies Project’s AI + Quantum Summit in Washington last week. Massetti leads the Quantum Information Science and Technology Counterintelligence Protection Team, or QCPT, a multiagency group formed to safeguard the country’s quantum ecosystem, GovCIO Media & Research said Wednesday.

What Is the Quantum Counterintelligence Protection Team?

QCPT’s members come from across the federal government, among them the CIA, the National Security Agency and the departments of War and Homeland Security. The team pairs quantum technology experts with specialists in information security, insider threats and intelligence. Together they find where an organization is exposed and connect it with resources to close those gaps. Massetti said that support means organizations do not have to pull away from their core research and development work to improve their security.

Alongside government and industry partners, the team looks for signs of hacking or spying aimed at quantum research. A standard package of security measures is not what it provides. Each plan is built around the particular risks of the organization it serves.

Massetti described the approach.

“This is not your traditional generic protection activity where we come in and offer you this menu of options of ‘hey this is what the United States government has to offer in terms of protection,’” Massetti said.

What Threats Does the FBI Expect Quantum Researchers to Face?

The FBI has long worked on national cybersecurity, but quantum research adds new problems as foreign adversaries try to disrupt it or steal intellectual property. Several of the risks are familiar from conventional security work, among them espionage, insider threats and attacks on facilities and personnel.

Massetti described the scale of the threat.

“We’re only beginning to scratch the surface of what those future threats may look like, and so when we look at how well are these organizations positioned to be able to protect against these threats, we are talking about genuine nation-state threat actors. And this manifests in many forms,” Massetti said.

Massetti said organizations should be prepared for adversaries to act more aggressively against them, given what quantum computing could do to encryption and national security capabilities.

“What we are talking about too is a future in which, let’s just say, a foreign adversary views the activities that are being done in a particular organization as an existential threat,” Massetti said.

What Do the June Executive Orders Say About Quantum?

Massetti said the president’s June 22 executive order reaffirmed that the FBI leads quantum protection and called for the team to expand. The White House released two executive orders on quantum in June. One of them pushes federal agencies to move their government information systems onto post-quantum cryptography sooner. Each agency must appoint a lead for the migration and plan how its high-value assets and high-impact systems will make the change. The deadlines are Dec. 31, 2030, for quantum-resistant key establishment and Dec. 31, 2031, for post-quantum digital signatures. The order also assigns the National Institute of Standards and Technology to run a pilot migration project and issue guidance on putting the change into practice.

The second order covers quantum technology itself, setting a government-wide strategy meant to move quantum technology from research into commercial and operational use. It orders a revision of the National Quantum Strategy and sets up an initiative called Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science. It also calls for investment in domestic supply chains, quantum networking and sensing, and workforce development, and for stronger protection against foreign threats to the U.S. quantum ecosystem.

What Is ODNI Doing About Quantum and Foreign Intelligence?

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its 2026 Annual Threat Assessment of the intelligence community that no country has yet built a cryptographically relevant quantum computer, a machine that could defeat the encryption protecting online transactions and communications. ODNI lists quantum computing among the efforts in its biggest technology modernization drive across the intelligence community. ODNI believes early quantum developers will be able to break current encryption and process national security information far faster than other countries.

Separately, ODNI assigned its National Counterintelligence and Security Center the job of confronting foreign intelligence actors that try to mount cyber attacks against U.S. interests.

What Is NSA Doing About Quantum Threats to Encryption?

The NSA said in October that it is building resources to help national security systems make the switch to post-quantum cryptography, the algorithms meant to hold up against quantum computers. The NSA said the resources will also serve the Department of War and the defense industrial base. The Committee on National Security Systems Policy 15 sets 2027 as the year new commercial national security systems must begin supporting quantum-resistant algorithms. Older systems unable to run the algorithms must be retired by 2030.

The NSA warned that threat actors are already collecting encrypted data in a practice known as “harvest now, decrypt later,” betting that quantum computers will eventually be able to read it. The NSA also said current system architectures must be defended against what it calls “trust now, exploit later” threats from quantum computing. The NSA said the payoff of adopting the algorithms is that sensitive data stays secure even if intercepted, and systems used in national security operations stay protected.