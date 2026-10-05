DOW has granted conditional approvals for products from Dronus, Vivid-Hosting and Matic Robots

Vivid-Hosting’s router approval runs through March 28, 2028

Dronus and Matic Robots are subject to updated vetting of their products

The Federal Communications Commission has removed several uncrewed aircraft systems, routers and advanced robotic devices from its Covered List after the Department of War granted conditional approvals for the equipment.

The FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau said Friday that products from Dronus, Matic Robots and Vivid-Hosting qualify for the exemptions.

The latest UAS approvals highlight the growing role of emerging technology in homeland security. Learn more about UAS and counter-UAS priorities from DHS leaders, including Steven Willoughby and Anthony Crane, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10, where DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar will deliver the keynote. Register today .

What Devices Are Now Exempt From the Covered List?

Dronus secured approval for its K500L uncrewed aircraft systems and the accompanying Nest V2 docking station, while Matic Robots won clearance for its Robotic Floor Cleaner Model 4MA0001 and Charging Dock Model 4DK0008.

Vivid-Hosting received approval for its full router product class, which includes the VH-109 V1 and VH-109 V2 robot radio routers. The approval is valid through March 28, 2028.

What Conditions Apply to the Approved Devices?

The FCC said all three exemptions depend on continued compliance with the conditions in the companies’ conditional approval applications, including their onshoring plans. Dronus and Matic Robots must also meet updated product-vetting requirements.

The agency added that each conditional approval reflects a DOW determination that the covered equipment does not pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security or to the safety and security of U.S. persons. The bureau said those determinations required it to update the Covered List to exclude the devices.

How Has the FCC Covered List Changed?

The FCC added foreign-produced UAS and UAS critical components to the Covered List in December 2025, followed by foreign-produced routers in March 2026 and advanced robotic devices in July.

The rules allow exemptions for UAS and routers that receive conditional approval from the War Department or the Department of Homeland Security. Advanced robotic devices can qualify for an exemption with DOW approval. Earlier updates also exempted certain UAS and critical components that are included on DOW’s Blue UAS Cleared List or qualify as domestic end products under the Buy American Standard.