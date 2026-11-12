GAO chief scientist expects federal AI use to slow over next eight to 10 months

GAO official suggests Congress revisit FISMA in 2027 to address AI-driven cyber risks

Explore federal AI adoption at POC’s 2027 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18

Government Accountability Office Chief Scientist Sterling Thomas said that federal agencies should rethink how they deploy artificial intelligence tools to contain costs, as expiring introductory pricing deals with AI providers could slow federal AI use over the next eight to 10 months, GovCIO Media & Research reported Tuesday.

Nick Marinos, GAO’s managing director for IT and cybersecurity issues, joined Thomas at a D.C.-area summit where the comments were made to discuss governance and cybersecurity considerations tied to federal AI adoption.

The comments come as agencies shift from trial-based access to paid AI services, according to Thomas.

Federal AI adoption is entering a new phase, with cost, governance and cybersecurity at the center of agency decision-making. On March 18, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Artificial Intelligence Summit will gather government officials and industry leaders, with backing from sponsors including ManTech, SAIC and Amazon Web Services, to examine how agencies can advance AI while managing these challenges. Secure your spot to hear directly from the people shaping the next chapter of government AI.

How Will Expiring Pricing Deals Affect Federal AI Use?

Executive branch agencies have relied heavily on trial periods and discounted pricing from AI companies, Thomas shared. As those arrangements end, agencies will pay the full price of using the tools.

Thomas described that token-based pricing, which bills organizations for the volume of data an AI model processes, can grow substantially more expensive when agencies use the tools at scale.

In the private sector, companies that once encouraged widespread employee use of AI tools have begun capping daily token allotments. Thomas added that the same shift is now occurring in the federal government.

“You’re going to see a significant slowdown of use of AI until we deal with that policy,” he noted.

What Steps Can Agencies Take to Contain AI Costs?

Justin Herman, federal civilian director at Cognition, said during an earlier session at the same event that contract structure plays a role in AI spending. In Herman’s assessment, contracts built solely around consumption tend to increase consumption. He recommended that agencies pursue firm-fixed-price contracts tied to performance and outcomes, which would keep the focus on results and help agencies avoid dependence on a single model or vendor.

On deployment, Thomas outlined how agencies can limit unnecessary processing by monitoring whether AI agents retain the information needed to complete their tasks and by resetting agents that do not before returning them to operation.

Thomas also cited open-weight models, which organizations can host on their own infrastructure, as a lower-cost alternative to proprietary systems. Foreign developers build many such models, which restricts their federal use, though U.S. companies have started releasing more of them, he added.

Thomas suggested that building their own agentic AI systems could also give agencies more flexibility to test different models and deployment approaches.

Why Does Human Oversight Matter in AI-Enabled Cybersecurity?

As many agencies integrate AI into existing security architectures to implement National Institute of Standards and Technology guidance, Marinos maintained that human involvement remains necessary, particularly when agencies automate more cybersecurity operations.

Many risks within cybersecurity programs still require human intervention to resolve, Marinos said. He explained that automated systems relying on inaccurate or incomplete data could make flawed decisions that introduce new vulnerabilities. Agencies may also struggle to secure their networks if they deploy AI capabilities without documentation or visibility into how those tools function, he added.

Marinos expects AI to intensify existing cybersecurity challenges rather than create entirely new ones, while increasing the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks.

What Governance, Legislative Updates Did GAO Officials Discuss?

Marinos told attendees that many of the AI governance recommendations GAO issued in 2023 remain relevant. He pointed to complete AI use case inventories as a tool to help agencies identify where they have integrated AI into existing systems, strengthen cybersecurity and risk management, and inform the development of governmentwide AI policy.

Marinos sees a role for Congress in updating federal cybersecurity law to address emerging technologies. He suggested lawmakers could revisit the Federal Information Security Modernization Act—enacted in 2002 and amended in 2014—in 2027.

Marinos also called for closer coordination between Congress and the executive branch. Congress has yet to update federal cybersecurity legislation to reflect the 2021 creation of the Office of the National Cyber Director, he observed. Marinos concluded that the government will address these challenges “through collaboration and coordination across the federal government.”