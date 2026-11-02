FEMA seeks feedback on a potential surge to 1,000 concurrent SCMS users

The current system manages inventory at seven FEMA distribution centers

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will host DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar as keynote speaker

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking industry input on cloud-based software and services to manage operations, maintenance and modernization of its supply chain management system , or SCMS, which supports the agency’s disaster response and recovery activities.

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According to a request for information notice published Wednesday on SAM.gov, the agency is assessing commercially available software-as-a-service, or SaaS, capabilities to support the system’s continued operations, including logistics management, shipment tracking and inventory oversight. Responses are due Jan. 4, 2027.

What Does FEMA’s SCMS Do?

FEMA’s existing SCMS oversees the movement and management of disaster-related commodities and equipment, including resources obtained through federal and nongovernmental partners.

The system maintains inventory records for supplies held at seven FEMA distribution centers, three annex warehouses and the Disaster Information Systems Clearinghouse warehouse. It also gives the agency near-real-time visibility into shipment locations and the status of orders and requests.

Its functions extend from purchasing and order fulfillment to transportation and delivery acceptance, supporting FEMA’s logistics activities during disaster response and recovery operations.

The draft statement of work ties the effort to Section 636 of the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006, which calls for a logistics system providing real-time visibility of items at each point in the logistics chain.

Through its Logistics Systems Division, FEMA’s Logistics Management Directorate is now gathering industry feedback on commercially available cloud services and associated support for the system. The anticipated work includes maintaining existing functions while addressing procurement and enterprise resource planning interfaces, warehouse management, transportation operations, distribution activities and financial reconciliation.

What Technical & Operational Requirements Has FEMA Identified?

FEMA’s planning targets call for the system to accommodate up to 400 concurrent users and process an aggregate of 5,000 shipment dispatch and receipt transactions daily.

The agency is also evaluating the implications of a possible future expansion to 1,000 concurrent users, including the associated licensing expenses, system architecture and performance considerations.

Potential contractor responsibilities include system operations and maintenance, cybersecurity and system authorization support, help desk services, training and continuity of operations. The anticipated scope also includes optional surge capacity for disaster-response requirements.

The draft technical requirements also address integration with external systems and devices. Listed capabilities include electronic data interchange, radio frequency handheld devices using terminal emulation, Android applications and web interfaces, including application programming interfaces. The contractor must also meet applicable security, privacy, accessibility and safeguarding requirements.

What Are the Anticipated Contract Terms?

FEMA anticipates a 12-month base period followed by four 12-month option periods, providing for a potential five-year performance term.

Most contractor work is expected to take place at the contractor’s facility, although government-site support and travel to applicable FEMA locations may also be required.

The draft statement of work calls for continued operations and maintenance while the contractor completes remaining upgrade requirements and provides technical support for the system’s latest upgrades.

The RFI is intended exclusively for market research and acquisition planning.

What Other IT Systems Is FEMA Seeking?

In October, FEMA’s IT development and sustainment office sought industry input on replacing its legacy Deployment Tracking System . The new system would give the agency visibility into incident workforce training, certifications and personnel availability.