Florida National Guard has completed Drone Crucible 26.3

Booz Allen’s Sit(x) enabled data-sharing across units

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore unmanned systems, AI and more

The Florida National Guard, or FLNG, has tested how unmanned aircraft and data-sharing tools, including the Tactical Assault Kit, or TAK, and Booz Allen Hamilton‘s Sit(x) platform, can support command and control during Drone Crucible 26.3, DVIDS reported Tuesday.

As the FLNG and its partners evaluate how unmanned systems and shared data can support faster battlefield decisions, defense leaders continue to weigh where research and development investments should go next. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will convene Department of War and national security technology officials to discuss unmanned systems, trusted AI and autonomy, battlefield information dominance, human-machine interfaces and more. Register now to gain insight into the technologies shaping the future of warfare.

The U.S. National Drone Association hosted the exercise, held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Florida, in partnership with FLNG and the Department of War, with support from Booz Allen.

What Happened During Drone Crucible 26.3?

Army, Navy and Marine Corps units took part in the exercise, including the 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group; the FLNG’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Navy SEAL Teams 7 and 10; the 2nd Marine Division; and U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

Field personnel used TAK to report positions, threats and mission details. The Guard’s G6 Situational Awareness Integration Team combined that data with eight video feeds into a shared operational picture for the joint operations center. The team also linked about 82 TAK and personal devices to the FLNG server.

Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, assistant adjutant general-Army and commander of the Florida Army National Guard, said the exercise showed how technology and partnerships can improve the way the Guard operates.

“By integrating unmanned systems and our latest situational awareness and mission command software together, we are eliminating stovepipe systems, reducing multiple devices and air-gapping of information while providing commanders with a clearer, fused operational picture that enables faster, better-informed decisions,” Carruthers said.

How Did the Exercise Share Data With Higher Commands?

Booz Allen’s Sit(x) platform linked tactical users, allowing FLNG to share TAK position data, drone telemetry and full-motion video with U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

NORTHCOM personnel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the joint task force in the Washington area viewed the exercise data remotely, and the capability was demonstrated at the NORTHCOM command level. The effort also supported the FLNG’s integration with the Homeland TAK architecture used by the National Guard Bureau and NORTHCOM.

1st Lt. Lisa Casares, situational awareness integrator for G6 at the Florida National Guard, said having specialists dedicated to each system kept the shared operational view intact and allowed the team to fix issues quickly.

“Continued support from these experts will help the Florida National Guard sustain this capability and build a situational awareness framework that can scale beyond a single exercise,” Casares said.

How Does the Exercise Align With DOW’s Broader Drone Efforts?

The exercise comes as the Army overhauls its operational doctrine to reflect lessons learned about unmanned aerial systems use in recent conflicts. As part of the effort, the Maneuver Center of Excellence is finalizing guidance on the tactical use of small drones, while the Fires Center of Excellence is updating doctrine to help units counter emerging drone threats.

On the acquisition side, DOW in February selected 25 vendors to participate in the first evaluation phase of the Drone Dominance Program, known as the Gauntlet. The department later accepted its first batch of UAS under the program and shipped nearly 2,000 additional units to the military services as it moved forward with Gauntlet II.

In July, the program launched a $32 million solicitation for reusable bomber and dropper drones, a category intended to fill a strike gap beyond one-way attack systems. The Drone Dominance Program is a two-year, $1.1 billion initiative that aims to field over 200,000 drones by 2027.