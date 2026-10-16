Seven recommendations were proposed to CBP and ICE on body-worn camera program management

DHS backed six of the recommendations but rejected automated camera activation at ICE

CBP had about 11,500 cameras in use as of June 2026, while ICE had about 4,800 as of April

The Government Accountability Office has issued seven recommendations calling on U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to refresh outdated plans for their body-worn camera programs , adopt metrics that gauge results and give field offices clear rules on when to record.

The Department of Homeland Security concurred with six of the recommendations but declined to adopt automated camera activation at ICE. GAO stood by the proposal, saying extra safeguards would bolster compliance with ICE rules.

The watchdog’s recommendations come as DHS continues to assess its technology capabilities. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 will bring DHS leaders and industry together to discuss the department’s strategic priorities. Register today to hear from agency decision-makers through keynotes, panels and Q&A sessions.

Why Do CBP and ICE Need New Camera Program Plans?

CBP started fielding cameras in fiscal 2021, and ICE followed in fiscal 2024. As of June 2026, CBP had roughly 11,500 devices in use, nearly all with Border Patrol. ICE had about 4,800 as of April, split almost equally between Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.

Both agencies drafted initial plans with core program management elements, but CBP has not revised its version since 2022 and ICE since 2024. Auditors said the documents miss major shifts, including larger deployment targets and a 2025 halt on further rollouts. GAO wants the plans aligned with current cost and schedule requirements and backed by contingencies for present risks.

Why Does GAO Want Body-Worn Camera Performance Measures?

CBP and ICE cite aims such as improving public trust, transparency, accountability and officer safety, and each tracks some data on device availability and reliability. Neither has set results-oriented goals to show whether the programs deliver on those aims. GAO said possible metrics could examine how footage factors into use-of-force investigations.

What Gaps Did GAO Find in Camera Oversight and Field Guidance?

Both agencies maintain policies on camera use and footage handling, supported by supervisory checks and monthly reviews that verify recordings are labeled correctly. GAO said controls such as triggering cameras automatically when emergency lights switch on would better ensure ICE officers record as required.

Most CBP and ICE offices also lack instructions tailored to their missions, which auditors said raises the risk of improper camera use. GAO directed CBP to ensure Border Patrol, the Office of Field Operations, Air and Marine Operations and the Office of Professional Responsibility each issue such guidance.