CMS vulnerability process doesn’t separate fraud from broader program integrity risks

HHS concurred with three GAO recommendations but rejected call to revise risk process

Fraud mitigation on the agenda at POC’s 2026 Healthcare Summit featuring CMS’ Kimberly Brandt

The Government Accountability Office has recommended that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services strengthen how they identify and assess fraud risks in traditional Medicare. The watchdog found that CMS’ main process for flagging program weaknesses is not designed to specifically evaluate fraud.

CMS Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Brandt is slated to deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 in McLean, Virginia, where fraud mitigation will be among the topics discussed. The event will also cover federal health agencies’ contracting priorities for fiscal year 2027, including AI, data privacy and modernization. Register now to secure your spot.

In a report published Wednesday and addressed to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, GAO made four recommendations to HHS. The department concurred with three. It disagreed with a call to update CMS’ vulnerability assessment process to include comprehensive fraud risk assessments.

CMS recorded spending nearly $481 billion on traditional fee-for-service Medicare benefits for about 34 million beneficiaries in 2025, and the program has been on GAO’s High Risk List since 1990. For the audit, which ran from March to November 2026, GAO reviewed CMS risk assessment documents, HHS inspector general reports and federal court records and interviewed agency officials and contractors.

What Did GAO Find in CMS’ Vulnerability Management Process?

The CMS Center for Program Integrity, or CPI, serves as the agency’s focal point for preventing and detecting Medicare fraud. It uses its Vulnerability Management Process to find and rank program weaknesses, scoring each one on dollars at risk, likelihood and potential harm to beneficiaries.

According to GAO, the likelihood score measures the chance that payments will be improper rather than the chance of fraud. The process also does not examine whether existing antifraud controls, such as CMS’ Fraud Prevention System, are suited to the risks they target, and it does not produce a fraud risk profile for Medicare. CPI officials did not recognize the term when auditors requested a fraud risk profile for the program, the report said.

CPI is “missing opportunities to fully mitigate fraud risks before they materialize,” GAO emphasized. The center also could not tell auditors how many of its identified vulnerabilities related to fraud, citing limited resources to review each assessment.

How Long Have CMS’ Medicare Risk Documents Been in Draft?

CPI’s Medicare Fee-for-Service Risk Assessment Framework, which identifies 31 topic areas for Medicare risk assessments, has remained in draft since January 2022. In the years since, the center has started assessments for 10 of those topics and 28 related vulnerability summaries. As of July 2026, it could not provide evidence that any of them had been completed.

CPI officials told GAO the documents are revised on an ongoing basis and that the center has no plans to finalize them. The watchdog pointed to a 2025 draft vulnerability summary on durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies, or DMEPOS, in which several sections on current and planned mitigation controls were left blank or marked as to be determined. Those included controls tied to provider enrollment and the Healthcare Fraud Prevention Partnership.

Which DMEPOS Fraud Risk Did CPI Rate Below Its Threshold?

CPI’s 2024 DMEPOS draft risk assessment acknowledged that its supplier screening process might lack adequate controls during enrollment and revalidation. However, the center scored that vulnerability below its threshold for prioritizing additional mitigating controls.

GAO reached a different conclusion after reviewing ongoing federal court cases in which DMEPOS companies are accused of hiding their true owners and managers from CMS. Concealing ownership would let a company bypass a screening process that relies on suppliers to self-report ownership changes. The cases have not been adjudicated, and the defendants are presumed innocent.

CPI prefers not to consider fraud allegations that have yet to be decided in court, according to officials at the center. GAO noted that under its Fraud Risk Framework, unresolved allegations can point to fraud risks that agencies may benefit from assessing before actual fraud occurs. The watchdog also cited charges the Department of Justice announced in June 2025 against dozens of people accused of billing Medicare more than $10 billion for DMEPOS items that beneficiaries allegedly did not request, receive or need.

How Did HHS Respond to GAO’s Recommendations?

GAO’s first recommendation targets coordination within HHS. Officials from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources, which oversees departmentwide fraud risk management, told auditors they have not evaluated CPI’s process and have no routine channel for receiving its Medicare fraud risk information.

HHS concurred and outlined plans to establish such a channel. It also accepted two recommendations to finalize CPI’s draft guidance, risk assessments and vulnerability summaries. However, the department indicated that CMS would add “as-of” dates instead, since the documents are continually updated, a step GAO noted would not fully address the recommendations.

HHS disagreed with the fourth recommendation, contending that GAO misunderstood the Vulnerability Management Process and that CMS already regularly conducts comprehensive Medicare fraud risk assessments. The department maintained that its approach aligns with GAO’s framework, citing its response to a 2017 recommendation the watchdog has since closed and recent steps such as a DMEPOS supplier enrollment moratorium.

GAO stood by all four recommendations, explaining that CMS’ process does not distinguish fraud from other program integrity risks. Closing the 2017 recommendation does not mean CMS’ current process meets today’s standards, the watchdog added.

CMS has also reported results from its antifraud work. CPI’s Bethany Messick recently said the center achieved $42 billion in annual savings. In July, GAO also recommended a comprehensive fraud risk assessment of the Medicare Advantage program.