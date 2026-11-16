GAO wants F-35-specific procedures and training for accountable property officers

The program office could not account for $85M in parts that GAO flagged as lost in 2023

DOW agreed with all four recommendations and outlined corrective steps

The Government Accountability Office has recommended that the Department of War build loss-tracking procedures and a trained property oversight workforce for the F-35 program , after finding the department cannot fully account for about 26 million aircraft parts valued at roughly $31 billion.

The watchdog said Monday that DOW concurred with all four recommendations and cited actions underway. The parts, which range from engines to tires, are kept at more than 700 sites run by contractors or the government worldwide.

What Did GAO Recommend for F-35 Parts Accountability?

GAO directed each recommendation to the secretary of war, calling on the under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment to work with the F-35 program executive officer on each fix. The first, which also involves the Defense Contract Management Agency, calls for procedures to confirm that loss reports are submitted and to analyze loss trends so future losses can be reduced. Two others would give accountable property officers, or APOs, guidance and training tailored to the F-35. The fourth asks the department to define how the APO program is organized, including how many officers it needs, where they should be stationed and how much time the role demands.

What Problems Did GAO Find in F-35 Parts Records?

GAO found that DOW lacks procedures ensuring its own records can support accounting and financial reporting for parts it owns. Data in the program’s accountable property system of record, or APSR, does not update in real time and contains errors and gaps. The F-35 Joint Program Office, or JPO, also has not finished procedures to check the accuracy of information it enters into the system, an issue tied to an open 2022 GAO recommendation. In addition, the office’s physical inventories fell short of confirming that listed parts existed and that counts were complete.

What Happened to F-35 Parts Reported Lost?

As of March, the JPO had not determined the status of more than $85 million in lost parts that GAO identified in a 2023 report. The office also lacks a process for reviewing losses reported at government-run sites. GAO warned that without loss monitoring, the program cannot gauge the full scope of missing parts, prevent future losses or readily detect theft, fraud and waste. The audit agency tied the problems partly to an immature property accountability program that leaves APOs without F-35-specific guidance.

How Is DOW Working to Report F-35 Parts on Its Financial Statements?

The department has begun preparing to list F-35 parts on its agencywide financial statements, including drafting methods to assign values to parts that lack cost data. Those procedures remain under review. GAO conducted the work under its Title 31 mandate to audit the federal government’s consolidated financial statements, reviewing DOW policies and records, interviewing officials and visiting sites.

How Does the Parts Review Fit Into Broader F-35 Oversight?

The F-35 is the department’s most expensive weapon system, with lifecycle costs projected to exceed $1.9 trillion. A 2023 GAO review found total procurement costs had grown by $13.4 billion since the 2019 estimate , while earlier audits flagged reliability shortfalls across fielded jets and unrealistic Block 4 modernization timelines .