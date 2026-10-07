None of the 24 agencies GAO reviewed has fully addressed the practices for moving to quantum-resistant cryptography

Experts say a computer able to break current encryption could be built as soon as the 2030s

GAO made 89 recommendations in an earlier, sensitive version of the report

The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that none of the 24 federal agencies it reviewed has fully prepared to move its systems to cryptography designed to withstand future quantum computers.

What Threat Do Quantum Computers Pose to Federal Cryptography?

GAO said quantum computers use qubits, the quantum counterpart of classical computer bits, and can solve certain problems much faster than classical machines. Quantum computers available today cannot break the cryptography agencies use to protect their systems. A future machine of sufficient size and sophistication, which GAO calls a cryptographically relevant quantum computer, or CRQC, could potentially defeat some of that cryptography.

Most industry experts expect a CRQC to be built, possibly as soon as the 2030s, according to GAO. Estimates vary widely because it is uncertain how fast the number of qubits will grow and how many will be required. GAO also said some experts predict a development window of 10 to 20 years.

GAO said a malicious actor with a CRQC could compromise systems that verify the identity of users and gain access to sensitive information. The actor could also decrypt data that was collected and stored before such a computer existed.

How Prepared Are Federal Agencies for Post-Quantum Cryptography?

Post-quantum cryptography refers to the more secure methods agencies would need to adopt. GAO built an evaluation framework of three practices, using Office of Management and Budget guidance, and reviewed cryptography inventories, funding assessments and other planning documents at each of the 24 Chief Financial Officer Act agencies. None fully addressed the three practices.

GAO said the gaps stem in part from three shortfalls: limited cryptography expertise, a lack of processes for building cryptography inventories and identifying the funding needed for the transition, and a lack of plans to guide post-quantum cryptography testing. GAO also noted that agencies have not fully identified vulnerable systems or tested quantum-resistant algorithms. Until agencies close the gaps, GAO said, they will not be well positioned to address the threat to the cryptography they use to protect sensitive information.

What Did GAO Recommend in the Sensitive Report?

The report released Tuesday is a public version of a sensitive report GAO issued in September 2025. GAO worked with the Office of the National Cyber Director from September 2025 through September 2026 to prepare the public version.

In the sensitive report, GAO made 89 recommendations to 23 agencies. The recommendations call for agencies to establish and carry out processes for building inventories of vulnerable cryptography and to identify funding for post-quantum cryptography.

Twelve agencies agreed with the recommendations, two partially agreed and seven neither agreed nor disagreed. One agency disagreed with three of its four recommendations. GAO said it maintains that all of the recommendations are warranted. The public version contains no additional recommendations.

What Other Federal Actions Are Taking Place on Post-Quantum Cryptography?

The National Security Agency is developing resources to help protect national security systems during a move to quantum-resistant cryptography, NSA said in early October. The effort also covers the Department of War and the defense industrial base. NSA said threat actors already collect encrypted data in “harvest now, decrypt later” operations, in the expectation that quantum computers could eventually break the encryption.

Under Committee on National Security Systems Policy 15, all new commercial national security systems must support quantum-resistant algorithms beginning in 2027. Legacy systems that cannot run quantum-resistant algorithms are to be phased out by 2030. The War Department released its own post-quantum cryptography strategy in June, which calls for quantum-resistant cryptography on high-impact systems by 2030 and for the broader force by 2031.