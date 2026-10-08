GAO issued 17 recommendations after finding 24 of 53 IT investments riskier than CIO ratings showed

OMB plans to sunset the IT Dashboard but has not set a timeline for its replacement

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will explore AI-driven IT portfolio assessment

The Government Accountability Office has issued 17 recommendations to nine federal agencies to improve the accuracy and timeliness of chief information officer risk ratings for major IT investments on the Federal IT Dashboard. The watchdog found its assessments showed more risk than agency CIO ratings for 24 of 53 reviewed investments.

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What Did GAO Find in Its IT Dashboard Risk Rating Review?

To choose the 53 investments, GAO screened fiscal year 2025 budget data that 26 agencies reported to the Office of Management and Budget for major IT projects with at least $35 million in development activities, according to a report released Wednesday.

The watchdog’s assessments, based on agency risk documentation, matched CIO ratings 27 times and showed less risk in two cases. Investments rated riskier than their CIO scores spanned nine agencies and included the General Services Administration’s Login.gov platform, the Department of War’s Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army Increment 2 and the Department of Education’s Loan Servicing system.

GAO, which has listed federal IT acquisitions and management as a high-risk area since 2015, said ratings that do not reflect actual risk could keep critical investments from getting the oversight they need and expose them to cost and schedule overruns.

Why Were Some Agency CIO Risk Ratings Outdated?

The report attributed the gaps to two issues. Agencies did not update CIO ratings for 21 of the 53 investments on time under their own processes, and two of them use rating cycles that run longer than quarterly.

The Department of Health and Human Services accounted for nine of the 21 delayed ratings, covering every HHS investment GAO reviewed. While OMB’s August 2025 guidance calls for at least quarterly updates, Education refreshes its ratings semiannually and HHS reviews them quarterly or semiannually, depending on the component.

Education officials linked the gap between the department’s medium rating for its Loan Servicing investment and GAO’s moderately high assessment to delays in adopting a new risk rating methodology.

How Did Agencies Respond to GAO’s IT Dashboard Recommendations?

All nine agencies received a recommendation to ensure CIO ratings reflect an investment’s ability to meet its goals. The watchdog also called on six of them to update ratings on schedule and told Education and HHS to align their policies with OMB’s quarterly requirement.

Education, HHS, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and GSA agreed, with VA aiming to complete corrective actions by Dec. 31, and HHS by the second quarter of 2027. The Department of Homeland Security agreed to strengthen its procedures for timely rating updates by June 30, 2027, but said its Program Health Assessment process already produces accurate ratings.

The Department of Commerce and the Department of War disagreed, citing their existing rating processes, while the Department of the Treasury did not take a position and OMB did not comment. Still, the watchdog said its recommendations remain warranted.

What Happens to the Federal IT Dashboard as OMB Plans Its Sunset?

In April 2026, OMB announced plans to sunset the dashboard, which it launched in 2009 and GSA operates, and shift agencies to a streamlined system focused on data required by law. The office has not released a timeline for the change.

GAO urged agencies to address the quality and frequency of their CIO ratings during the transition. It also said OMB has yet to act on a November 2024 recommendation to consult agency CIOs on major investments rated high risk for four consecutive quarters, as the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act, or FITARA, requires. That recommendation followed a GAO review that found agencies held 27 high-risk review sessions without consulting the federal CIO.

Separately, OMB has issued a memo expanding CIO oversight of federal IT spending, requiring agency CIOs to submit monthly reports on the IT agreements they approve.