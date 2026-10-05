GAO recommended OMB issue updated IoT and OT device cybersecurity guidance with a clear timeline

Fifteen agencies had device inventories as of September 2026, and seven met all OMB requirements

Agencies cited technical and resource constraints and competing priorities as obstacles

The Government Accountability Office has recommended that the Office of Management and Budget issue updated cybersecurity guidance for networked Internet of Things and operational technology devices and oversee agencies’ implementation. GAO said the guidance should set a clear priority and timeline for completing device inventories, which help agencies protect connected systems from cyberattacks.

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How Are Agencies Meeting OMB’s IoT and OT Inventory Requirements?

GAO published the report Wednesday as the last of three evaluations mandated by the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020. It assessed 22 civilian Chief Financial Officers Act agencies against OMB memos M-24-04 and M-25-04. Together, those memos required initial device inventories by September 2024 and set eight data categories for each connected asset, including software and firmware versions and security controls.

As of September 2026, 15 agencies had established initial inventories, up from three in December 2024, and 11 were maintaining them. Seven agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and NASA, met all three OMB requirements. No agency reported a waiver for devices that do not meet National Institute of Standards and Technology standards. OMB has not issued fiscal 2026 guidance and did not comment on the report.

What Challenges Are Agencies Facing in Completing IoT and OT Inventories?

Agencies cited technical and resource constraints and competing priorities as obstacles. The Department of Housing and Urban Development said a new hardware asset management system identified more than 160 IoT devices its legacy system had not reported. NASA officials noted that they know of no asset discovery tool that reliably distinguishes IT, IoT and OT and that tools using active queries can disrupt sensitive systems.

Department of Labor officials pointed to resource constraints and competing mission-critical priorities, while Department of Justice officials attributed delays in maintaining their inventory to staff turnover. The Department of the Interior plans to complete its initial inventory by January 2027.

How Are Federal Agencies Addressing IoT and OT Cyber Threats?

GAO emphasized that agencies without complete inventories may lack awareness of the number and type of devices on their networks, making those systems harder to protect. The report cited a July 2026 campaign in which threat actors changed passwords on internet-exposed water-sector controllers, leading to boil water notices and manual operations. The watchdog also warned that threat actors have increasingly used artificial intelligence to accelerate attacks on critical infrastructure.

Other federal entities have taken steps to address device vulnerabilities: