Three Space Force programs reported manufacturing limits on satellite components

Air Force memo names no lead for new risk management service

DOW agreed with all three recommendations, which remain open

The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that the U.S. Space Force has yet to establish a fully coordinated system for managing supply chain risks across national security space programs. In a report, the watchdog urged the Department of War to formalize cooperation among the organizations responsible for overseeing those risks.

What Supply Chain Risks Did GAO Find in Military Space Programs?

The Pentagon relies on the U.S. space industrial base, a network of companies supplying hardware and raw materials, to build and launch satellites for military missions. Such operations traditionally depended on relatively small numbers of large spacecraft that adversaries could target more easily. The department is moving toward constellations of hundreds of smaller satellites designed to be harder to disrupt, a transition also taking place in the commercial sector, GAO said.

The growing demand is putting pressure on suppliers. Three Space Force programs assessed by GAO reported vulnerabilities, including limitations in manufacturing capability and capacity for certain critical satellite components. The report also describes difficulties obtaining parts needed for satellite programs.

The department has started broader efforts to address weaknesses in the space industrial base. Initial measures include examining supply chain exposure among proliferated low Earth orbit constellations and directing funding toward increased manufacturing output.

A Senate report called for GAO to look into the military space industrial base and its supply chains. GAO reviewed program risk records and interviewed department officials. It also assessed the Space Force’s recent efforts against GAO’s essential elements for enterprise risk management and leading practices for interagency collaboration.

What Gaps Did GAO Find in Space Force Risk Management?

In April 2026, the U.S. Air Force announced an enterprise risk management service through a memorandum. The initiative is intended to give leaders a broader picture of space supply chain risks.

However, GAO found that the memorandum does not assign responsibility for overseeing the service or establish a clear division of duties. The report identifies both as important components of effective enterprise risk management and cooperation between agencies. A defined leadership arrangement could help ensure that information gathered through the service informs decisions across the national security space portfolio.

Space Systems Command also introduced guidance in April outlining procedures for identifying and addressing risks across that portfolio, but the document cannot compel organizations outside the Space Force, including the National Reconnaissance Office, to follow its provisions. GAO said formal agreements could clarify participating organizations’ obligations and accountability, helping ensure that risks receive attention as the portfolio expands.

What Did GAO Recommend on Space Supply Chains?

GAO issued three recommendations, all of which remain open. The department agreed with each.

The first goes to the secretary of war, and the other two to the secretary of the Air Force:

Ensure that the secretary of the Air Force and the director of the National Reconnaissance Office jointly establish an enterprise-wide framework, supported by formal agreements, with the authority, resources and decision-making capacity to oversee space industrial base and supply chain risks across the national security space portfolio

Direct the service acquisition executive for space systems and programs to establish a leadership arrangement with clearly assigned responsibilities for overseeing the enterprise risk management service across Space Force national security space programs

Have the same executive issue formal instructions governing the service’s implementation across those programs

GAO said it will provide updated information after verifying what steps the agencies have taken.

What Other GAO Reports Covered Military Space in 2026?

In October, GAO reported that fragmented military positioning, navigation and timing activities complicate the Department of War’s efforts to maintain dependable navigation services amid GPS modernization delays and growing threats.

The department has shifted toward upgrading the existing GPS Operational Control Segment, a decision GAO warned could affect the deployment and activation of new GPS satellites. To reduce dependence on GPS, the department is also pursuing alternative capabilities, including navigation services using other satellites, systems that operate without satellite signals and independent sources of backup timing data.

The U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy are already equipping ground vehicles and ships with M-code-capable and multi-PNT receivers. The Army is also installing the equipment in aircraft, while the Navy is developing an interim approach for introducing M-code capability into its aviation fleet. The Air Force, meanwhile, is developing updated M-code receiver cards but faces challenges integrating them into aircraft systems.

GAO recommended that the Army, Navy and Air Force each examine opportunities to combine their modernization and complementary PNT initiatives and prepare plans for coordinating them. The PNT Oversight Council can advise on budget measures, but individual military services retain control over their spending. The department concurred.

An August GAO report identified licensing expenses, perceived operational limitations and concerns about long-term availability as obstacles to wider military use of commercial space data. The Space Force’s Joint Commercial Operations Cell spent $76.8 million on commercial space data and services through the contractor-operated Global Data Marketplace from January 2023 to September 2025. The acquisitions supported activities including space domain awareness, tactical reconnaissance, tracking and surveillance.

The National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency also acquired commercial imagery and analytical products during fiscal 2021-2025, GAO said.

The Joint Commercial Operations Cell leads the Cross-Government Commercial Data Sharing Working Group, an informal body that meets monthly to coordinate government agencies’ commercial space data acquisitions. GAO said the group could help address some of the barriers but found that participation and awareness were limited. Some Space Force officials were not members, and information about the group’s activities was not widely circulated. GAO recommended that the secretary of the Air Force direct the Space Force to publicize the group and clarify how agencies can obtain and use commercial data and services already acquired. The department agreed and plans to raise awareness of the group and the available data.