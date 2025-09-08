Gregory Barbaccia, federal chief information officer and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, will serve as the federal government’s service delivery lead under the Government Service Delivery Improvement, or GSDI, Act.

The official confirmed his new responsibilities in a LinkedIn post Friday.

“The goal? Give the American public a 21st century experience that rivals their favorite consumer brands,” he wrote.

Gregory Barbaccia’s New Responsibilities

In January, former President Joe Biden signed into law the GSDI Act, which tasked the Office of Management and Budget to designate a federal government service delivery lead who would work with executive branch leaders and coordinate efforts to ensure that agencies meet the needs of citizens, businesses and organizations.

Barbaccia established three core principles to meet the objectives of the GSDI Act.

His first focus would be to encourage adoption of commercial, user-friendly solutions and to eliminate the government’s reliance on costly paper documents. Barbaccia said he will work with the new chief design officer, Joe Gebbia, to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order on Improving Our Nation Through Better Design.

Barbaccia will also prioritize services built around end users, not agencies.

“One set of data for the public, not a thousand repeats across 7,000+ sites,” he said. “We’ll realign accountabilities so technology becomes an integrator, not a barrier.”

Finally, the official will establish standardized metrics to measure cost to serve, return on investment, technical performance and user experience. He added that decisions will be based on data.