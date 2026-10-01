The 2GIT BPA had a potential five-year ceiling of $5.5 billion

GSA awarded 75 companies positions on 2GIT in 2019, including 56 small businesses

2GIT supported IT hardware, software, services, training and supply chain risk management

The General Services Administration announced the end of the 2nd Generation Information Technology, or 2GIT, blanket purchase agreement , effective Sept. 30, shifting the products and services agencies bought through the vehicle to the Multiple Award Schedule , or MAS, and device-specific BPAs.

GSA’s move to consolidate IT purchasing comes as the agency advances its broader OneGov strategy. Learn more about federal technology priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. There will be a panel session on OneGov and multiple GSA officials will speak during the conference. Register today .

What Is Changing in Federal IT Purchasing?

Larry Hale, assistant commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service’s Office of Acquisition Solutions Development, wrote in a blog post Wednesday that the 2GIT sunset is part of GSA’s effort to reduce the number of contracts agencies use to buy IT.

The move aligns with Executive Order 14240, which expands GSA’s role in category management and governmentwide acquisition, and EO 14271 on commercial, cost-effective federal contracting. Hale said both orders point toward ending overlapping contracts and steering government purchasing power toward established vehicles.

What Did 2GIT Cover?

GSA developed the 2GIT BPA with the U.S. Air Force to replace the Network-Centric Solutions-2 Products acquisition vehicle and facilitate purchases of IT hardware, software and services through GSA Advantage. In 2019, GSA awarded 75 companies , including 56 small businesses, spots on the BPA, which had a potential five-year, $5.5 billion ceiling.

The program was available to federal, state, local and tribal governments. It also covered virtual and on-site customer training and support and included supply chain risk management, or SCRM, provisions intended to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities in IT products.

What Will Replace 2GIT?

Hale said most 2GIT purchases correspond to a MAS special item number, or SIN. New IT hardware and electronic equipment falls under SIN 33411, maintenance under SIN 811212, equipment leasing under SIN 532420L, software licenses under SIN 511210 and software maintenance under SIN 54151.

Printers are covered by the Governmentwide Printer BPA, while ruggedized laptops and tablets fall under the Governmentwide Rugged BPAs. Standard laptops and desktops are available through the Governmentwide Strategic Solutions for Desktops and Laptops BPAs.

What Happens to 2GIT’s Supply Chain Protections?

Hale said 2GIT’s requirements for SCRM and cyber SCRM exceeded those of earlier vehicles. GSA used those lessons to bolster the same protections for all of MAS.

“Nothing you relied on 2GIT for is going away,” Hale wrote, citing supply chain vetting, small business access, competitive pricing and online ordering.

GSA is offering post-BPA support to agencies and industry partners until the sunset date and afterward. The support includes more vendor SCRM templates and guidance that contracting officers can insert into MAS-based orders. The agency’s customer support and training teams remain available to agencies free of charge.