GSA Shifts All New MAS Contractors to FAS Catalog Platform

The General Services Administration has moved another step toward retiring the legacy Schedule Input Program, making the FAS Catalog Platform the default system for newly awarded Multiple Award Schedule contractors.

What Changed for New MAS Awards?

GSA said Friday that as of Nov. 6, all new MAS contracts automatically onboard into the FCP, a web-based system used by contractors to manage and update their product and service catalogs, which are then published on GSA Advantage.

The change eliminates the need for vendors to use the SIP or Electronic Data Interchange-832 to establish catalogs on the GSA online shopping and ordering system.

The shift is designed to reduce manual data entry, improve accuracy and streamline the start-up process for both industry and the GSA workforce.

What Are the New FCP Requirements?

New offers must use the latest product file or services plus file templates, which became mandatory for offers submitted under MAS Refresh 29 in August, with the exception of those offers using the SIN-specific price proposal templates.

GSA added a new “Step 0” to the FCP onboarding process, requiring vendors to register with the Vendor Support Center before they can appear on eBuy.

Awardees will receive an onboarding email after registering with the VSC, which outlines the steps for creating their GSA Advantage catalog.

What FCP Requirements Remain Unchanged?

Contractors still complete a seller profile and baseline action to establish their presence on GSA Advantage. Vendors using SIN-specific price proposal templates must continue to use those templates and include prices in their terms and conditions file. All other FCP vendors must not include pricing from their T&C file.

