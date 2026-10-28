The OneGov agreement allows eligible customers to pay for actual consumption without minimum orders

Anthropic’s Claude AI models are available through resellers and major cloud providers

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine federal civilian IT spending, GSA’s OneGov strategy and more

The General Services Administration has expanded its OneGov agreement with Anthropic to offer government customers a 40-percent discount on token-based use of Claude artificial intelligence models.

GSA said Tuesday the agreement allows eligible federal, state, local and tribal entities to pay based on usage, with no minimum purchase requirements. The expanded deal comes ahead of the Oct. 31 expiration of Anthropic’s current $1 OneGov offer .

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit , happening tomorrow, Oct. 29, will examine federal civilian IT spending, GSA’s OneGov strategy, generative AI, cloud computing and zero trust. GSA official Polly Hall will deliver a keynote address, and the agency’s Chief Human Capital Officer Arron Helm will participate as a panelist. Register now to take part.

How Does the Expanded OneGov Agreement Work?

The discounted rates cover all Claude models offered to government customers, including those available in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized environments for sensitive unclassified work. Eligible customers can buy access directly, through resellers or on major cloud providers.

The original OneGov agreement with Anthropic, announced in August 2025, gave all three branches of government access to Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government for $1 .

How Does the Deal Fit GSA’s OneGov Strategy?

The expanded deal pairs usage-based pricing for Claude with GSA’s broader push to move advanced AI capabilities into everyday government mission activities.

The Claude agreement follows a 27-month OneGov deal with OpenAI that offers agencies a 50-percent discount on token-based ChatGPT usage.

According to GSA, the OneGov initiative has delivered more than $1.8 billion in savings to the federal government and taxpayers. Agreements covering advanced AI capabilities account for about $1.6 billion of the reported total.

GSA said it will renew expiring agreements when appropriate and seek to preserve access to critical tools while delivering value for taxpayers.