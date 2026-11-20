Flagged firms hold over $50 billion in federal contracts

Contracting officers may later send letters of concern to firms that remain unresolved

The 2027 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit will explore contract capture strategies, acquisition processes and more

The General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security have asked more than 1,500 federal contractors to demonstrate compliance with E-Verify requirements as part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Federal contractors are facing closer review of how they meet the employment eligibility verification terms in their contracts. C-suite and senior executives will discuss contract capture strategy, evolving federal requirements and acquisition processes, and alignment with agency priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit on Feb. 25. Register today to be part of the conversation.

What Did GSA & DHS Identify in the E-Verify Review?

GSA said Thursday the 1,579 notified companies collectively hold more than $50 billion in federal contract value. The agencies flagged the firms by comparing E-Verify records with contractor data in SAM.gov.

Alongside the notices, GSA Administrator Edward Forst and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sent letters to senior procurement executives asking agencies to strengthen compliance screening and play a more active role in identifying and resolving potential E-Verify violations.

The effort supports the task force’s wider work to tighten oversight of federal spending and ensure that companies receiving taxpayer-funded contracts comply with federal law.

What Do the GSA & DHS Letters Say?

The notice to contractors, dated Monday, Nov. 16, and signed by Forst and Mullin, cites the employment eligibility verification clause under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.222-54. It lists three possible issues:

No E-Verify enrollment, or a company profile that doesn’t identify the firm as a federal contractor

A missing or mismatched employer identification number or unique entity identifier in SAM.gov

No E-Verify cases created for covered employees working on the contract

Contractors have until Dec. 16 to respond to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They can respond in one of two ways:

Describe the steps taken to come into compliance

Dispute the government’s records with a written explanation and supporting documents

The agencies said they will review timely responses and inform contractors once an issue is resolved. Firms that don’t respond, or don’t show compliance, will face additional government review, including by the contracting officer.

The letter to senior procurement executives asks agencies to take three actions:

Issue a memo reinforcing the E-Verify clause to the acquisition workforce

Share recommendations to improve contractor compliance

Discuss best practices at the next Chief Acquisition Officers Council meeting

After the 30-day response window, GSA and DHS will share the results with agencies. Contracting officers will then be asked to send letters of concern to contractors still on the list, noting possible referral to the E-Verify program.

What Did GSA, DHS & White House Officials Say About the E-Verify Effort?

Forst said federal contracts should go only to companies that comply with the law and noted that GSA is working with DHS to ensure taxpayer funds do not reach contractors that disregard E-Verify requirements.

“Doing business with the federal government is a privilege, and it requires integrity, accountability, and a legal workforce,” the GSA administrator added.

Mullin said DHS is holding federal contractors accountable under the task force’s leadership. He added that companies seeking federal business must comply with the law and employ only workers who are authorized to work in the U.S.

“Federal contractors need to make sure they are only employing individuals who may legally work,” said Scott Brady, executive director of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

What Is E-Verify?

E-Verify is a web-based platform that checks the information employees provide against government records to confirm whether they are authorized to work in the U.S. DHS runs the program with the Social Security Administration, and both federal agencies and covered federal contractors are required to use it.

The program’s origins date to 1996, when the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act authorized pilot projects for electronic verification of work eligibility.

What Other Steps Have Agencies Taken to Address Contractor Fraud?

The E-Verify compliance notices build on GSA’s broader anti-fraud work under the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. In May, GSA joined the task force, which was established under an executive order in March to identify and address waste, fraud and abuse across federal programs.

The DHS role in the latest review follows the department’s appointment of Karen Evans to lead its anti-fraud task force, where she steers DHS’ contribution to Executive Order 14395.

The notices also come as GSA reviews federal contracts held by 689 firms removed from the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program over eligibility issues and may refer its findings to the Department of Justice. That referral followed SBA’s move earlier this year to begin removing 628 firms from the 8(a) program after they failed to submit three years of financial documentation for a fraud review.

The E-Verify review comes amid the Department of Justice’s launch of a National Fraud Detection Center, an interagency task force that brings together prosecutors, law enforcement bureaus and inspector general offices to address large-scale fraud against federal programs.